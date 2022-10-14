India set to play a total of 141 bilateral matches in the 2023-27 FTP cycle; will only face Pakistan in multi-team events 

Team India are expected to have a busy set of years to come ahead with the unveiling of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023 to 2027. The Men in Blue will play 141 bilateral matches in the four-year span, a decrease from the 163 fixtures they played in the current FTP cycle.

The slight reduction in matches comes on the back of the provision for an expanded dedicated two-and-a-half-month window for the Indian Premier League (IPL). There will also be a presence of an ICC event every year with each format's premier competition being played out on a regular basis.

Bilateral series against Pakistan continues to be a glaring absence, with the two teams last having faced outside the confines of a multi-team tournament in 2012. The neighboring nations will come across each other in ICC events as well as the Asia Cup 2022.

The Board for Control of India (BCCI) cannot proceed or facilitate talks for a bilateral series with Pakistan unless it has permission from the government. Relations between the two nations have remained frosty with political tensions at the fore over the last few years.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a circular, shed light on the schedule in place:

"The number of home Test matches has gone up along with an optimum mix of quality opponents across all three international formats. A regular IPL season along with a fixed home season also allows for ideal preparation against quality opponents in the right format going into ICC events.”

The breakdown of the Men in Blue's bilateral campaigns are as follows - 38 Tests (20 home and 18 away), 42 ODIs (21 each home and away) and 61 T20Is (31 home and 30 away).

BCCI kept three things in mind while designing the FTP for Team India

Recurring bilateral series against England and Australia is reportedly the biggest takeaway from the FTP. A Test or white-ball series between India and the two nations is scheduled to take place once a year. The four-match Border Gavaskar Test affair has also been ramped up to a five-match series.

Stating that the BCCI had three things in particular to address while designing the FTP, the circular read:

“Content, including balance across international format; Quality of opponents across formats, both home and away; Regular Home Season and Fixed annual IPL windows.”

Rohit Sharma's side will next come up against the Men in Green at the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The neighboring nations recently played two matches at the Asia Cup 2022 as well.

