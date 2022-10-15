"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"- Fans erupt as Women in Blue lift seventh Asia Cup title

Team India completed another dominant performance over Sri Lanka as they won their seventh Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. It was hardly a competition as the Sri Lankan women could only post 65/9 in their 20 overs.

The Women in Blue made light work of the chase, with Smriti Mandhana showing some much-needed form with an unbeaten 51 off just 25 balls. Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian women's team for being absolutely ruthless once again in the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch India women cut above the rest in Asia! Congratulations 🥳 India women cut above the rest in Asia! Congratulations 🥳🙌

"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"

PouLaMi @Crictopher17



#INDvSL "Absolutely heroes this Indian women's team. The way they conduct themselves, the way they carry themselves, they are inspiring a generation" "Absolutely heroes this Indian women's team. The way they conduct themselves, the way they carry themselves, they are inspiring a generation" #INDvSL

Ritwika Dhar @RituD307 🤟 Also there's something about Don Deepti, isn't it?



India, the 7-time Asia Cup champions! Framing worthy collage!🤟 Also there's something about Don Deepti, isn't it?India, the 7-time Asia Cup champions! Framing worthy collage! 💙🤟 Also there's something about Don Deepti, isn't it? India, the 7-time Asia Cup champions! 🔥 https://t.co/DUqRSwNImr

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏻 7 out of 8 titles is a terrific achievement. Commendable performances throughout the tournament from everyone! Proud of you all 🏻 #WomensAsiaCup2022 Well done girls🏻 7 out of 8 titles is a terrific achievement. Commendable performances throughout the tournament from everyone! Proud of you all Well done girls 👏🏻 7 out of 8 titles is a terrific achievement. Commendable performances throughout the tournament from everyone! Proud of you all 🙌🏻 #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/0SppIu4XK1

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena Star, Don one and only Deepti Sharma Player of the tournamentStar, Don one and only Deepti Sharma Player of the tournament ✨ Star, Don one and only Deepti Sharma https://t.co/U24nE0GKAz

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 What an impressive display! Well done girls 🫡 CongratulationsWhat an impressive display! Well done girls Congratulations 🇮🇳 What an impressive display! Well done girls 🏆🫡 https://t.co/NI2UzzDWUr

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup 🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final Champions of AsiaCongratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination Champions of Asia 🏆 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 👏🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🙌🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final https://t.co/7pTYYoRxhW

Kriti Singh💫 @kritiitweets



Team Women Men Total

7 * 7 14

0 6 6

0 2 2

1 0 1



INDIA have 12 Asia Cups more than

Talk about LEVELS.

#INDvSL Asia Cup Winners -Team Women Men Total7 * 7 140 6 60 2 21 0 1INDIA have 12 Asia Cups more thanTalk about LEVELS. Asia Cup Winners -Team Women Men Total 🇮🇳 7 * 7 14 🇱🇰 0 6 6 🇵🇰 0 2 2 🇧🇩 1 0 1INDIA have 12 Asia Cups more than 🇵🇰Talk about LEVELS.😹#INDvSL https://t.co/Ex0m5cDcoa

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean.



A chunk of the cricketing world had a meltdown. Another section backed her.



The two groups fought and fought and fought.



Amidst all this, she just went about with her day job, and won the Player of the Tournament award at the Asia Cup. Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean.A chunk of the cricketing world had a meltdown. Another section backed her.The two groups fought and fought and fought.Amidst all this, she just went about with her day job, and won the Player of the Tournament award at the Asia Cup.

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 twitter.com/Crictopher17/s… PouLaMi @Crictopher17 Give me freedom, give me fire,

Give me SENA, or I retire. Give me freedom, give me fire,Give me SENA, or I retire. https://t.co/5ZTJyM6AdZ QUEEEN BODYING ME AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER! QUEEEN BODYING ME AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER! 🙌 twitter.com/Crictopher17/s…

Mohammad Isam @Isam84 Indian team does a lap of honour of the Sylhet stadium, thanking the massive crowd that came for the final. They took just 36 minutes to finish the chase, so there's plenty of time this afternoon. Indian team does a lap of honour of the Sylhet stadium, thanking the massive crowd that came for the final. They took just 36 minutes to finish the chase, so there's plenty of time this afternoon.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Something about no. 7 (C) and no. 18 (VC) winning Asia Cups Something about no. 7 (C) and no. 18 (VC) winning Asia Cups 🇮🇳💗 https://t.co/vPZdL7frV2

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 🏻. Keep flourishing and shining . Congratulations

#INDvSL Super proud of our Women's cricket team🏻. Keep flourishing and shining. Congratulations Super proud of our Women's cricket team 💪🏻. Keep flourishing and shining 🇮🇳💙. Congratulations 🎉#INDvSL

Devansh🎭 @Nexusofjoy Whole sl team: 65

Mandhana alone: 51*(25) Whole sl team: 65Mandhana alone: 51*(25)

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Women's Asia Cup champions:



2004 - India.

2005 - India.

2006 - India.

2008 - India.

2012 - India.

2016 - India.

2018 - Bangladesh (India Runner Ups).

2022 - India.



- Crazy dominance by team India! Women's Asia Cup champions:2004 - India.2005 - India.2006 - India.2008 - India.2012 - India.2016 - India.2018 - Bangladesh (India Runner Ups). 2022 - India.- Crazy dominance by team India! https://t.co/KZSa0gEWiQ

Team India gave Sri Lanka no chance whatsoever to compete

The Women in Blue were advised by many to be wary of the Sri Lankan threat as the latter had a morale-boosting win over Pakistan in the semi-finals. However, captain Chamari Athapaththu's run-out proved to be a crucial moment in the game.

Deepti Sharma kept things tight from one end, while Renuka Singh Thakur continued her wicket-taking form at the other. Renuka picked up three wickets in three overs and gave away just five runs.

Sri Lanka couldn't really recover from that as they slumped to an appalling 25/7. Some crucial rearguard action from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera took the Lankans past the fifty-run mark. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana were also brilliant, picking up a couple of wickets each.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't contribute much in the chase. But arguably the biggest positive for India was Smriti Mandhana coming back into form. This half-century will help her get that much-needed confidence after a run of quiet games with the bat.

Winning seven Asia Cups in eight editions is a tremendous achievement and the team will be proud of that. They also thanked the fans by taking a victory lap and posing with them in the background. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will take great confidence from this game as they prepare for next year's Women's T20 World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes