"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"- Fans erupt as Women in Blue lift seventh Asia Cup title

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 15, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Team India didn't even let Sri Lanka compete properly in the final. (P.C.:Twitter)

Team India completed another dominant performance over Sri Lanka as they won their seventh Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. It was hardly a competition as the Sri Lankan women could only post 65/9 in their 20 overs.

The Women in Blue made light work of the chase, with Smriti Mandhana showing some much-needed form with an unbeaten 51 off just 25 balls. Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian women's team for being absolutely ruthless once again in the Asia Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

India women cut above the rest in Asia! Congratulations 🥳🙌
"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"
"Absolutely heroes this Indian women's team. The way they conduct themselves, the way they carry themselves, they are inspiring a generation" #INDvSL
Framing worthy collage! 💙🤟 Also there's something about Don Deepti, isn't it? India, the 7-time Asia Cup champions! 🔥 https://t.co/DUqRSwNImr
Well done girls 👏🏻 7 out of 8 titles is a terrific achievement. Commendable performances throughout the tournament from everyone! Proud of you all 🙌🏻 #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/0SppIu4XK1
Player of the tournament ✨ Star, Don one and only Deepti Sharma https://t.co/U24nE0GKAz
Congratulations 🇮🇳 What an impressive display! Well done girls 🏆🫡 https://t.co/NI2UzzDWUr
Champions of Asia 🏆 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 👏🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🙌🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final https://t.co/7pTYYoRxhW
Asia Cup Winners -Team Women Men Total 🇮🇳 7 * 7 14 🇱🇰 0 6 6 🇵🇰 0 2 2 🇧🇩 1 0 1INDIA have 12 Asia Cups more than 🇵🇰Talk about LEVELS.😹#INDvSL https://t.co/Ex0m5cDcoa
What a dominating performance💪Congratulations to the 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🇮🇳🏆 https://t.co/b6ArZHIXZg
Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean.A chunk of the cricketing world had a meltdown. Another section backed her.The two groups fought and fought and fought.Amidst all this, she just went about with her day job, and won the Player of the Tournament award at the Asia Cup.
QUEEEN BODYING ME AND I HAVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER! 🙌 twitter.com/Crictopher17/s…
Indian team does a lap of honour of the Sylhet stadium, thanking the massive crowd that came for the final. They took just 36 minutes to finish the chase, so there's plenty of time this afternoon.
Something about no. 7 (C) and no. 18 (VC) winning Asia Cups 🇮🇳💗 https://t.co/vPZdL7frV2
Love you my team! Never change! 🤗🇮🇳❤ https://t.co/9YNXBE02Hs
Super proud of our Women's cricket team 💪🏻. Keep flourishing and shining 🇮🇳💙. Congratulations 🎉#INDvSL
Player protector. Trophy hunter. Leader. Inspirational. Harmonster. https://t.co/TjHic6yRR3
Whole sl team: 65Mandhana alone: 51*(25)
Women's Asia Cup champions:2004 - India.2005 - India.2006 - India.2008 - India.2012 - India.2016 - India.2018 - Bangladesh (India Runner Ups). 2022 - India.- Crazy dominance by team India! https://t.co/KZSa0gEWiQ

Team India gave Sri Lanka no chance whatsoever to compete

The Women in Blue were advised by many to be wary of the Sri Lankan threat as the latter had a morale-boosting win over Pakistan in the semi-finals. However, captain Chamari Athapaththu's run-out proved to be a crucial moment in the game.

Deepti Sharma kept things tight from one end, while Renuka Singh Thakur continued her wicket-taking form at the other. Renuka picked up three wickets in three overs and gave away just five runs.

Sri Lanka couldn't really recover from that as they slumped to an appalling 25/7. Some crucial rearguard action from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera took the Lankans past the fifty-run mark. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana were also brilliant, picking up a couple of wickets each.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't contribute much in the chase. But arguably the biggest positive for India was Smriti Mandhana coming back into form. This half-century will help her get that much-needed confidence after a run of quiet games with the bat.

Winning seven Asia Cups in eight editions is a tremendous achievement and the team will be proud of that. They also thanked the fans by taking a victory lap and posing with them in the background. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will take great confidence from this game as they prepare for next year's Women's T20 World Cup.

