"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"- Fans erupt as Women in Blue lift seventh Asia Cup title

Team India completed another dominant performance over Sri Lanka as they won their seventh Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. It was hardly a competition as the Sri Lankan women could only post 65/9 in their 20 overs.
The Women in Blue made light work of the chase, with Smriti Mandhana showing some much-needed form with an unbeaten 51 off just 25 balls. Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian women's team for being absolutely ruthless once again in the Asia Cup.
Here are some of the reactions:
"India women cut above the rest in Asia!"
Team India gave Sri Lanka no chance whatsoever to compete
The Women in Blue were advised by many to be wary of the Sri Lankan threat as the latter had a morale-boosting win over Pakistan in the semi-finals. However, captain Chamari Athapaththu's run-out proved to be a crucial moment in the game.
Deepti Sharma kept things tight from one end, while Renuka Singh Thakur continued her wicket-taking form at the other. Renuka picked up three wickets in three overs and gave away just five runs.
Sri Lanka couldn't really recover from that as they slumped to an appalling 25/7. Some crucial rearguard action from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera took the Lankans past the fifty-run mark. Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana were also brilliant, picking up a couple of wickets each.
Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't contribute much in the chase. But arguably the biggest positive for India was Smriti Mandhana coming back into form. This half-century will help her get that much-needed confidence after a run of quiet games with the bat.
Winning seven Asia Cups in eight editions is a tremendous achievement and the team will be proud of that. They also thanked the fans by taking a victory lap and posing with them in the background. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will take great confidence from this game as they prepare for next year's Women's T20 World Cup.