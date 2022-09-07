Asia Cup 2022: “It sends a message”- Inzamam-ul-Haq questions Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's body language

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to overcome pressure against Sri Lanka, which was the prime reason India lost the match by six wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 6).

The Pakistani veteran questioned Rohit’s body language after KL Rahul’s early dismissal.

He also recalled how Kohli looked under tremendous pressure after playing three consecutive dot balls against the Islanders. The in-form batter eventually departed for a duck off four balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“I am surprised to see Virat Kohli bat. A player of his calibre looked under tremendous pressure after playing four dot balls. When senior players look tensed, especially Rohit Sharma’s reaction when KL Rahul got out, it sends a message to the dressing room that we are under intense pressure."

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh #INDvsSL @BCCI Tough one to accept that India lost against @OfficialSLC but fact is that Sri Lanka played some brilliant cricket to show they were a better side tonight.. disappointed with our result .. Hmmmmmmm #AsiaCup Tough one to accept that India lost against @OfficialSLC but fact is that Sri Lanka played some brilliant cricket to show they were a better side tonight.. disappointed with our result .. Hmmmmmmm #AsiaCup #INDvsSL @BCCI

He said that if senior players don’t control their emotions on the field, it negatively affects youngsters.

“It brings added pressure on the junior players.”

But Arshdeep Singh, in particular, bowled a promising 20th over as Sri Lanka required seven runs off their last six deliveries.

He took the match to the penultimate delivery but captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa guided their team to victory.

“When you play positively, you also get results”- Inzamam-ul-Haq's message to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Inzamam-ul-Haq mentioned that senior players should not reveal that they are under pressure from their body language. He said:

“Senior players are under pressure but do not show it from their faces and body language.”

The former Pakistan selector also said that cricket is a mental game and mindset plays a pivotal role in the results.

“Cricket is a mental game; when you play positively, you also get results.”

The Men in Blue are virtually out of the 2022 Asia Cup final race. They will take on Afghanistan in their last Super 4 match on Thursday (September 8).

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India's Qualification scenario for the Final of Asia Cup:



- Afghanistan beat Pakistan.

- India beat Afghanistan.

- Sri Lanka beat Pakistan.

- NRR should be greater than Afghanistan and Pakistan. India's Qualification scenario for the Final of Asia Cup:- Afghanistan beat Pakistan.- India beat Afghanistan.- Sri Lanka beat Pakistan.- NRR should be greater than Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan must lose all their remaining Super 4 matches, and India should beat Afghanistan to ensure Rohit Sharma and Co. stay in the fray for the final on Sunday (September 11).

