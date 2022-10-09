"We have the same stories continuing in our batting unit" - Inzamam-ul-Haq reflects on Pakistan's 'typical' performance against New Zealand

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Men in Green produced a 'typical' performance in their six-wicket win over New Zealand on Saturday in Christchurch. The former chief selector pointed out that only Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continue to contribute significantly.

Skipper Babar remained unbeaten on 79 off 53 deliveries as Pakistan notched up their second victory of the T20I tri-series. This was after the hosts were restricted to 147/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

Babar played a match-winning knock for his team and earned the Player-of-the-Match award for his innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said that Pakistan's performances in this series have been 'typical' as Rizwan and Babar have made a half-century each in the two games that their team has played in the tri-series so far. The 52-year-old wants the middle-order batters to deliver telling performances as well.

"New Zealand's batting was surprising to watch because they play the way England does. Anyway, Pakistan produced a typical performance. I say 'typical' because it was Babar today and not Rizwan. Yesterday, Rizwan made 80 odd runs and today it was Babar doing the same.

"We have the same stories continuing in our batting unit. Shan Masood performed well briefly, but he also perished early today. What we are expecting from the middle-order, we didn't see that."

Rizwan, who struggled against New Zealand on Saturday, making only four runs in 12 deliveries, had won the Player-of-the-Match award against Bangladesh in the first game. The keeper-batter held the innings together and scored 78* as Pakistan made 167/5 to later win by 21 runs.

"Shadab's role was brief, but it was magnificent" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq praised Shadab Khan's cameo. (Credits: Getty)

Inzamam-ul-Haq hailed the move to promote all-rounder Shadab Khan to No. 4 in the batting order on Saturday and praised the way he supported Babar by playing aggressively.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also noted that Shadab, who scored 34 off 22 balls, never allowed the pressure to get to Babar, adding:

"It was a very good move to promote Shadab Khan in the batting order. The 34 runs he scored off 22 balls were very crucial and it was good to see him supporting Babar. The way Shadab hit Ish Sodhi out of the attack slowed down New Zealand's momentum.

"Shadab's role was brief, but it was magnificent as he hit his first ball for a boundary and didn't let Pakistan lose momentum. It often happens that when a new batter comes, he defends a few deliveries. In that case, Babar would've come under pressure. Shadab didn't let that happen."

New Zealand and Bangladesh - both of whom have lost to Pakistan - will face each other on Sunday in Christchurch in the third match of the series. This series is seen as a preparatory contest for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

