3 Pakistan players Inzamam-ul-Haq feels should be given a chance in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq wants more players to be given several opportunities. Former national selectors feel Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, and Shoaib Malik deserve a nod for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The T20 World Cup 2009 champions underperformed in all three facets in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday (September 11). The men in green conceded 170 after reducing Sri Lanka to 58-5 at one stage. Babar Azam and Co. later managed only 147 runs as they failed to handle the pressure.

Speaking to the media during an event in Lahore, Inzamam insisted that Masood, Malik, and Sharjeel deserve a chance at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Reflecting on the conditions Down Under, the 52-year-old expressed concerns about their middle-order.

"I think Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and Shan Masood can play a great role for Pakistan given the current situation. Pakistan's performance in the Asia Cup 2022 were not that good but what is more worrying is that the middle-order did not step up when they were required to. The conditions of the World Cup in Australia will be extremely difficult and the conditions need to be kept in mind before the selection."

Opening batter Masood is yet to play a T20I; however, he has been in excellent form in the PSL. The southpaw was the third-highest run-getter of the 2021-22 season. He scored 478 in 12 games at 39.83, striking at 138.15.

In contrast, Malik and Sharjeel haven't played international cricket since 2021.

Pakistan to face England in 7-match T20I series:

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

The men in green will have the opportunity to find form by facing England in a seven-match T20I series. The Englishmen will be touring the sub-continent nation for the first time since 2005.

Babar Azam and Co. will also visit New Zealand to square off in a tri-series with Bangladesh and the Kiwis in October.

Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, losing to Australia by five wickets. They stayed unbeaten until that loss=.

