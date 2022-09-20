"Isn't it a concern when your national T20 captain goes unsold"- Vernon Philander on Temba Bavuma going unsold in SAT20 Auctions

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander expressed his concern over Temba Bavuma going unsold in the SAT20 Auctions which took place on 19th September (Monday). Bavuma, the captain of the Proteas T20I team, surprisingly went unsold and Philander felt that the base price could be a factor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Philander wrote,

“Time for a little debate.... isn't it a concern when your @OfficialCSA national T20 captain goes unsold in your local @SA20_League. Base price too high???? Let me know what you think. #sa20_league Selection for the world cup will be interesting.”

Bavuma enlisted himself in the auction pool at a base price of R850,000 (approx 38 lakhs INR) but there was no bid for the national white ball captain.

Test skipper Dean Elgar also went unsold but that was expected as Elgar was nowhere on the white-ball radar of the national team. All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who is an impactful white ball player didn’t find any buyers either.

Bavuma was named the South African white-ball skipper in March 2021 and since then has done a decent job for his team both as a skipper and a batter.

He might not be one of the most flamboyant batters going around, but he certainly adds value to the national team.

It was perhaps his strike rate (120.60) in T20Is that might have played a part in him going unsold. In 25 T20Is, Bavuma has scored 562 runs at an average of 26.76.

A big day for South Africa cricket

In a first of its kind in South African cricket, an IPL-style auction was held on 19th September and it garnered a lot of attention across the world.

Life-changing sums were on offer and it was youngster Tristan Stubbs who bagged the highest bid in the auction, pocketing a whopping 9.2 million rand (approx 14cr INR).

Rilee Rossouw and Marco Jansen were the 2nd and 3rd most expensive buys in the auction.

CA T20 squads

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiana, Wilmer, Simon Harman

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abrahams, Odean Smith

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

