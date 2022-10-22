"It was an immature decision taken by BCCI, they could have given the statement after the World Cup" - Shahid Afridi comes down hard on Jay Shah's statement

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment at the recent statement made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah.

Shah, who is also the secretary of BCCI, had said that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and the venue for the tournament has to be changed.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a press release where it criticized the statement made by Shah. The PCB stated that this could affect Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup which will be played in India next year.

In a YouTube show also featuring former India captain Kapil Dev, Shahid Afridi said that the statement from the ACC president could have been avoided, especially before the all-important World Cup game.

Shahid Afridi felt that the announcement could have been made at a better time, preferably after the conclusion of the ongoing tournament.

“It was an immature decision taken by BCCI. They could have made the decision after the World Cup. I don’t mind the decision, but the statement ahead of the World Cup clash has disappointed me. In the past, it has only been cricket that has brought the two nations together." - Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi feels cricket can help bring the two nations together

The political tension between the two countries has meant that the sides have only met each other in multilateral tournaments since Pakistan’s visit to India back in 2013 for six white-ball games. India last traveled to Pakistan way back in 2008, for the Asia Cup.

Shahid Afridi noted that cricket has been the only medium that has brought the two countries together. Indian players got a warm reception when they toured Pakistan in 2004 after a gap of 14 years. When Pakistan came on a return visit in 2005, they were also well received by the Indian fans.

However, the occasional show of goodwill hasn't masked the serious issues that have plagued the relations between the two nations. Numerous incidents have prevented the relationship between the two countries from normalizing.

Shahid Afridi hoped that the ICC would try to intervene and sort out the issue. However, he also stated that he won’t be surprised if the PCB cut off their ties with the ACC if India doesn’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“See, the political angle might work in favor of India. There is a huge role of the ICC in taking this forward. If India doesn’t travel for the Asia Cup next year, as Ramiz bhai mentioned, we might cut our ties with Asian Cricket Council (ACC)." - Shahid Afridi

Kapil Dev refrained from commenting on the issue but did mention that the decision was taken by the politicians and it didn’t apply to other people of the nation. He also felt that none of the players from either side will have any problems touring their respective countries.

“I don’t think so (on asked whether India and Pakistan players have already made a frame of mind to play each other only in neutral venues). If I speak broadly, yes we don’t travel to Pakistan and neither does Pakistan travel to India but the decision is from the politicians.

"This is not the thought process of the people of India. If you ask me broadly, I really don’t want to speak on this matter as it’s on the government and the decision taken by them. I don’t think players from either team will ever have any qualms of traveling to the respective nations."

Jay Shah's statement leads to further complications

BCCI secretary and the ACC president Jay Shah recently stated that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and it has to be played at a neutral venue.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

The PCB released a statement which stated that they have not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC. They requested the ACC to hold an emergency meeting to discuss this in a sensitive manner.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. However, in a realistic assessment, it does seem unlikely that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan in the near future.

