“Jeeta hua match harna koi Pakistan se sikhy”- Fans react as Pakistan Women lose to Sri Lanka Women by one run in Women’s Asia Cup semi-final 

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 13, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Sri Lanka Women
Sri Lanka Women beat Pakistan Women to reach Women's Asia Cup final after 14 years.

A clinical performance from Sri Lanka Women helped the side beat Pakistan Women by one run in a nail-biting contest at the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final in Sylhet on Thursday (October 13).

Chasing 123 runs, Pakistan Women didn’t get a good start as they lost opener Sidra Ameen (9) cheaply. Muneeba Ali looked decent for her 10-ball 18 but failed to play a big knock.

Pakistan Women's captain Bismah Mahroof led from the front with 42 off 41 balls, while Nida Dar smashed 26 off as many deliveries. In the last overs, the side required 18 runs off as many balls but failed to chase down the target.

Achini Kulasuriya kept her nerves to defend eight runs in the last over.

Inoka Ranaweera was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka Women. She finished with figures of 17/2. Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari also picked up one wicket each.

What a nail-biting finish. Incredible! Sri Lanka are through to the final of the #AsiaCup2022 🔥#ApeKello https://t.co/TUzaxDSBzb

Earlier, the contributions of Harshitha Samarawickrama (35) and Anushka Sanjeewani (26) helped Sri Women reach 122/6 in 20 overs.

Nashra Sandhu emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 17/3. Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwar took one wicket each.

Pakistan fall short by one run 💔Well played, Sri Lanka 🏏#PAKvSL | #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/VIH1Mmtj1h

Fans expressed their surprise as Pakistan Women failed to chase down 123 runs. Here are some of the reactions:

Sidha Sidha Jeeta Hua match harna koi Pakistan se sikhy 💔🫡 #PAKvsSL
Still don't know how we lose from 18 on 18 needed #PAKvsSL
Well played girls. Dont worry , we are proud of your performance.#PAKvsSL
Very well played girls, Very well played. Just a bit of hard luck . #PAKvsSL
Srilanka is the new Australia for us 😭#PAKvsSL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #SLVPAK https://t.co/XilQkk3Qz2
Man how can you loose a match after scoring 40 odd in PP that too chasing 120. #PAKvsSL
The Difference clearly fitness between PAk and other teams of the world. Poor Approach, poor running between the wickets, lack of confidence.. #PAKvsSL
Ye kya Kia girls. This was ur chance.😩😫 #PAKvsSL
So close yet so far.#PAKvsSL
If you can't make 12 off 12, you don't deserve to be in the final.#PAKvsSL
So much disappointment, they can't even score 7runs in last over, or inke tattoos Allah muaf krein💔🥀#PAKvsSL https://t.co/05RVBiVIHB
ladies u give us hope ! Head high You played outstanding cricket ! #PAKvsSL

“That’s good for us” – Chamari Athapaththu as Sri Lanka Women reach Women’s Asia Cup final after 14 years

Sri Lanka Women's skipper Chamari Athapathu was excited to reach the Women’s Asia Cup final after 14 years. Sri Lanka Women will face Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. in the tournament final in Sylhet on Saturday (October 15).

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Athapaththu said:

Lots of pressure, but we stuck by the bowlers. I always thought that my bowlers could do a good job. We changed the batting order to change a few things. After 14 years, we are in the Asia Cup final, that's good for us."

She added:

"First six overs, they batted well, openers did well, but we stuck to our plans. We knew that after six overs, it isn't easy to hit boundaries, so just stuck to our plans. Kavisha is a fighter. She handles pressure well. Dropped the catch but got the run out which was important.”

India Women are the most successful team in the Women’s Asia Cup, winning six out of the seven editions of the tournament.

League Stage topped ✅Semi-Final won ✅#AsiaCup2022 Final, here we come 👏 👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/o9dSUjCsdQ

The Women in Blue ended up as runners-up in the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
