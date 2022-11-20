"Just shows how India have underutilized him"- Fans react as Deepak Hooda records best T20I figures for India in NZ

Deepak Hooda's bowling was the perfect icing on the cake for India as they beat hosts New Zealand by 65 runs at Mount Maunganui to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The all-rounder bowled three overs and recorded fantastic figures of 4/10, the best by an Indian bowler on Kiwi soil.
There was a lot of talk about Hooda not being given enough bowling even after being a part of the T20 World cup squad. He even played a game against South Africa, but wasn't used by captain Rohit Sharma.
However, fans on Twitter were pleasantly surprised to see him bowl so well and believe he could be a real asset for the Men in Blue going forward. Here are some of the reactions:
Clinical performance by Team India in the field
Suryakumar Yadav's hundred had given the bowlers a mammoth target of 192 to defend, and they began in the right possible fashion. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed the dangerous Finn Allen early, and the other bowlers didn't let Devon Conway and Kane Williamson break free.
Slow bowlers Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal did a really good job as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Captain Hardik Pandya introduced Hooda as the sixth bowler and that proved to be a fine decision as he removed the dangerous Daryl Mitchell.
Hooda got to bowl the 19th over too, and picked up three more wickets to bowl out New Zealand for just 126. This will give him a lot of confidence to contribute consistently as an all-rounder.
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.
India XI: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.