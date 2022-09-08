Create

"Kohli won the match by 11 runs" - Twitterati react as India thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs

India
India ended their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high.
Ankush Das
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 08, 2022 11:45 PM IST

Team India ended their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high, beating Afghanistan by 101 runs on Thursday, September 8, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The result had no impact as the Men in Blue had already bowed out of the continental tournament with defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 212/2, riding on an unbeaten century from Virat Kohli (122* off 61). In response, the Afghans looked clueless as they never looked in line to pose a threat to the Indian bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar blew Afghanistan's top order away with his skilful bowling with the new ball, recording his best T20I figures. The chase virtually ended in the seventh over, with the top six batters back in the hut.

Ibrahim Zadran, who scored an unbeaten 64 off 59 balls, and the lower order hung around to bat out the 20 overs and save Afghanistan from further humiliation.

Fans on social media congratulated India on finishing the campaign on a positive note.

Here are some of the reactions:

आखिरकार जीत ही गई इंडिया @imVkohli @ImRo45 #bharatBulletinNews #INDvAFG #AFGvPAK #AsiaCupT20 #Afghanistan twitter.com/bharatbulletin…
INDIA WIN 💙Took 5 wicket's for just 4 runsGajjab 🔥 @BhuviOfficial #OneFamily #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022
🇮🇳❤️ THUMPING VICTORY! This match will forever be etched in our memories because of the King's iconic 💯.#INDvAFG #AFGvIND #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTI 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pp4ds3ieq9
Afghanis after losing to India 🙊#PakvsAfg #ImranKhan #PakvsAfg #INDvAFG https://t.co/HSAriB5yM5
Yeahhh India!🤟🇮🇳#INDvAFG
Tough luck #Afghanistan it is not easy to play back to back game in these heat and it's a day when #Kohli and #bhuvneshwarkumar decided to turn on beast mode. No team could have won when these guys plays like how they played today.#INDvAFG
What a close contest it was😂😃Kohli won the match by 11 runs#ViratKohli #GOAT𓃵 #INDvAFG https://t.co/DQcj9hbkFx
#INDvAFG Exit from Asia Cup and defeated Afghanistan by big margin, that's it, forget everything.....however you can't fool Fans now. @BCCI take preventive action
Virat Kohli 💯 Bhuvi fifer 🖐🏻And DK bowling We’ve seen it all tonight. 😄#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022
Finally He is back and bang with #71stcentury Virat Kohli beat #Afghanistan by 11 runs and #IndianCricketTeam beat them by 101 runs ✌️🙏 #ViratKohli#KingKohli #Kohli #INDvAFG #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsAFG
@BCCI @imVkohli Congratulations Team India.Congratulations Virat Kohli for 100Congratulations Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 5 wickets haul#INDvsAFG #ViratKohli #bhuvneshwarkumar #VK #BK #Bhuvi #Virat #INDvAFG #AFGvIND https://t.co/YZpyRnBhMf
#INDvsAFG #AsiaCupT20 #bhuvneshwarkumar #Asiacup2022 #INDvAFG twitter.com/ICC/status/156… https://t.co/AdbGOUu9d2
India's win today got me remembering that story from NCERT saying " The operation was successful sir, but the Patient is dead" #INDvAFG
WELL PAID INDIA !!!#INDvAFG
Mood RN 😪#IndvAfg #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #AsiaCupT20 https://t.co/0dojYKivMQ

"We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect" - KL Rahul reflects on India's Asia Cup campaign

The Men in Blue had a mixed outing in the Asia Cup, failing to seize on the clutch moments. With only a month to go for the T20 World Cup, the think tank will have a task at their hands to pick the best XI.

Rahul highlighted that the learnings from the Asia Cup will help them prepare for the global T20 event in Australia later this year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian vice-captain stated:

"The result has been disappointing. Ideally, we would have wanted to play the final and challenge ourselves. We came into this tournament wanting to play the final and winning the big tournaments but it didn't go our way, we take the positives.
"We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect. Losing is not great but sometimes you have to take it part of the journey, our vision is the World Cup and hopefully the learnings will help us for the World Cup."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action against Australia when they lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on September 20 in Mohali.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

