"Kohli won the match by 11 runs" - Twitterati react as India thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs

Team India ended their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high, beating Afghanistan by 101 runs on Thursday, September 8, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The result had no impact as the Men in Blue had already bowed out of the continental tournament with defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 212/2, riding on an unbeaten century from Virat Kohli (122* off 61). In response, the Afghans looked clueless as they never looked in line to pose a threat to the Indian bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar blew Afghanistan's top order away with his skilful bowling with the new ball, recording his best T20I figures. The chase virtually ended in the seventh over, with the top six batters back in the hut.

Ibrahim Zadran, who scored an unbeaten 64 off 59 balls, and the lower order hung around to bat out the 20 overs and save Afghanistan from further humiliation.

Fans on social media congratulated India on finishing the campaign on a positive note.

Here are some of the reactions:

Varun Y @IamVarun02 #INDvAFG Exit from Asia Cup and defeated Afghanistan by big margin, that's it, forget everything.....however you can't fool Fans now. @BCCI take preventive action #INDvAFG Exit from Asia Cup and defeated Afghanistan by big margin, that's it, forget everything.....however you can't fool Fans now. @BCCI take preventive action

AbhayaSharma20 @Abhaya_sharma98

#INDvAFG India's win today got me remembering that story from NCERT saying " The operation was successful sir, but the Patient is dead" India's win today got me remembering that story from NCERT saying " The operation was successful sir, but the Patient is dead" #INDvAFG

"We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect" - KL Rahul reflects on India's Asia Cup campaign

The Men in Blue had a mixed outing in the Asia Cup, failing to seize on the clutch moments. With only a month to go for the T20 World Cup, the think tank will have a task at their hands to pick the best XI.

Rahul highlighted that the learnings from the Asia Cup will help them prepare for the global T20 event in Australia later this year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian vice-captain stated:

"The result has been disappointing. Ideally, we would have wanted to play the final and challenge ourselves. We came into this tournament wanting to play the final and winning the big tournaments but it didn't go our way, we take the positives.

"We have been challenged and it is time to sit back and reflect. Losing is not great but sometimes you have to take it part of the journey, our vision is the World Cup and hopefully the learnings will help us for the World Cup."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action against Australia when they lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on September 20 in Mohali.

