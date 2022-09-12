“If I were the captain, I would have bowled out Haris Rauf” – Rashid Latif questions Babar Azam’s leadership after Pakistan loses Asia Cup final

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif is displeased with Babar Azam’s captaincy in the Asia Cup 2022 final. He feels that Haris Rauf, who was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, should have bowled out his overs when Sri Lanka struggled at 58/5 in 8.5 overs.

The pacer picked up 2/11 in a couple of overs at the end of the powerplay but didn't bowl again until the 15th over.

Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71(45) and Wanindu Hasaranga 36(21) took the game away from Pakistan. The Islanders scored 44 runs in five overs between the 9th and 14th.

Speaking to PTV, Latif said:

“When they were 58 for 5, it seemed the target would be 120-130. But Wanindu Hasaranga relieved pressure of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Runs kept coming from 11th over on to the 15th. He took the game in his hands and Rajapaksa too started.

He continued:

“The biggest mistake was in bowling. If I were the captain, I would have bowled out Haris Rauf after five wickets fell and gone for wickets. Instead, Babar bowled part-time spinner, and that surprised me."

“I wouldn’t even have bought him but attacked” – Rashid Latif to Babar Azam

Latif also didn’t like Babar Azam's idea of using spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the context of the match. The latter bowled only a single over, giving away just three runs but failed to pick up a wicket.

“The main spinner was Nawaz and you gave him just one over then. I wouldn’t even have bought him but attacked with fast bowlers. No wickets fell from the 8th to 15 and run-rate also kept climbing."

The former Pakistani captain also questioned the chase. He said:

“And in our chase, too, we batted slowly. Chase aisey nahi hote (This is not how you chase).”

Chasing 171, Babar Azam and Co. suffered a batting order collapse in the Asia Cup final. Pakistan were 93/2 at one stage but lost their last eight wickets for 54 runs, getting bowled out for 147 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 55 runs off 49 balls.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka won the match by 23 runs to claim their sixth Asia Cup trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy