Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match 11

The 11th match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw Gujarat Giants take on Bhilwara Kings at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. It was a neck-to-neck contest and the Kings came out victorious to seal a berth in the knockout stages of the competition.

After being asked to bat first, Chris Gayle (68) and Yashpal Singh (58) scored individual fifties to propel Gujarat Giants to 186/7.

Chasing a mammoth total, contributions from William Porterfield (40), Yusuf Pathan (39), Jesal Karia (39*) and Irfan Pathan (26*) helped them chase down the target with two balls to spare.

The Kings held their nerves against the Giants and finished on the winning side. With this, they grabbed two points and sealed a berth in the playoffs. They have moved into the second place with seven points to their name.

They sit below the India Capitals, who also have seven points but have a superior net run-rate. The Capitals top the table thanks to their net run-rate of 1.293 as opposed to -0.142 that of the Kings.

Gujarat Giants follow the Kings in the points table with five points under their belt. They have managed to win only two out of six games and their qualification depends on the result of the last game of the league stage between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers. A win for the Capitals will see the Giants qualify for the knockout stages.

Manipal Tigers, meanwhile, are sitting right at the bottom of the table with three points. They will square off against India Capitals in their last league game and a win by a big margin will see them pip the Giants to seal a berth in the playoffs.

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals to face Manipal Tigers in the last league game of the competition

Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur will play host to the last league game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers on October 1.

The India Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas it will be a must-win game for the Tigers. A loss on Sunday will see the Tigers get knocked out of the tournament. They will have to beat the Capitals by a big margin to finish third and seal a berth in the playoffs of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022.

