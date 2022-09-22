Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match 5

The Delhi leg of the Legends League Cricket 2022 kicked off on September 22. Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the games. The Gujarat Giants were scheduled to take on the Manipal Tigers in the fifth match of the tournament but rain played spoilsport as the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain throughout the day meant that not even the toss could take place. With this, both Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers share one point each. Gujarat Giants retain their top spot in the points table with five points. They have played three games so far, managing to win two of them and having their game against the Manipal Tigers washed out due to rain.

India Capitals sit below Gujarat Giants in the points table. They have won one game, lost one and have two points under their belt. The Bhilwara Kings also have two points to their name but are placed below the Capitals as they have a net run-rate of -1.817 when compared to the Capitals' 1.666.

The Manipal Tigers didn’t have the best of starts to the Legends League Cricket 2022. They lost their first two games and arrived in Delhi to face the Giants, but rain played a spoilsport as they didn’t have any chance to register their first win of the competition. With this, they grab their first points and are placed at the bottom of the table with one point.

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals will face Bhilwara Kings on Saturday

The sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see the India Capitals lock horns against the Bhilwara Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (September 24). Both sides have two points each and the winner will grab two crucial points. The Capitals will be eager to retain their second spot in the points table, whereas the Kings will look to usurp them and move into that spot.

It will be a cracker of a contest as both sides have had similar journeys so far in the competition and will look to gain some momentum. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game on Saturday.

