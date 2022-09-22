Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Match 4

The fourth game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw India Capitals take on Bhilwara Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, September 21. A solid performance from the Capitals saw them beat the Kings comprehensively to register their first win of the competition.

Solomon Mire scored a quickfire 82 off just 38 balls at the top of the order to help India Capitals post 198 runs on the board. Yusuf Pathan picked up three wickets for the Bhilwara Kings. The Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 120 and lost the game by 78 runs.

With this win, India Capitals grabbed their first points and moved to second position in the points table with two points. They have boosted their net run rate to 1.666 and pip the Bhilwara Kings, who are placed in the third position with a net run rate of -1.817.

Gujarat Giants continue to top the table with two wins in as many games. They have four points to their name and will look to strengthen their top spot when they face Manipal Tigers in their next game. The Tigers are languishing at the bottom of the table after losing both their games. They will have to turn the tables around quickly to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants to face Manipal Tigers in the fifth match

The fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see Gujarat Giants lock horns with Manipal Tigers.

Both sides have had contrasting journeys so far. The Giants are unbeaten in the competition so far, whereas the Tigers are yet to win a game. The Tigers will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the upbeat Giants on Thursday.

