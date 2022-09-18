Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match 1

The Legends League Cricket 2022 kicked off with an exhibition match between World Giants and India Maharajas. The first game of the competition saw India Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The opening fixture was a close-fought one, where the Giants came out on top. After being asked to bat first, the Capitals had a shaky start, but Ashley Nurse, coming in to bat at No. 6, hit a sensational century to power his team to 179-7 in their allotted 20 overs. His knock comprised eight fours and nine sixes.

Chasing 180, the Giants got off to a solid start, as Kevin O'Brien took on the bowling from the word go. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but O'Brien brought up his ton and helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over with three wickets to spare. Pravin Tambe picked up three wickets for the Capitals. With the win, the Giants grabbed their first two points of the competition.

Gujarat Giants have gotten off to a winning start. They have beaten India Capitals in a high-scoring affair to grab two crucial points. They have a net run rate of 0.693 and will look to repeat their performance in their next game against Manipal Tigers.

The India Capitals’ batters stepped up to post a good total on the board, but their bowlers disappointed, as they failed to defend it. They have lost their opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 and will look to bounce back against Bhilwara Kings.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Manipal Tigers will face Bhilwara Kings on Sunday

The second game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see Manipal Tigers take on Bhilwara Kings on Sunday (September 18).

The action will shift to Lucknow where Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest. Both teams will come out all guns blazing as they look to get their campaign off to a winning start.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far