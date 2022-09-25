Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match 7

Gujarat Giants locked horns with India Capitals in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted this exciting contest where the Capitals beat the Giants convincingly.

After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants’ Tillakaratne Dilshan remained unbeaten on 75 to take his side to 152 at the end of their 20 overs. Pravin Tambe and Ashley Nurse picked up two wickets each for the Capitals.

In reply, contributions from the Zimbabwean duo of Solomon Mire (41) and Hamilton Masakadza (50) helped them chase down the total with seven balls to spare.

India Capitals now jump to the top of the table after beating Gujarat Giants. They have won two games out of four and lost one. The Capitals have five points to their name and pip the Giants on the net run-rate.

The Gujarat Giants also have five points to their name but sit below the Capitals in the points table. They have also won two matches out of four and had a chance to stay at the top of the table but a defeat against the Capitals has resulted in them slipping to the second spot.

Bhilwara Kings follow the Giants with three points to their name. They have managed to win only a single game out of three and will be eager to grab their second win when they take the field against the Manipal Tigers on Monday.

The Tigers are reeling at the bottom of the table. They are yet to win a single game in the competition and will be eager to register their first win on Monday.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Manipal Tigers eye their first win of the competition on Monday

Manipal Tigers will square off against Bhilwara Kings in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. The action shifts to Cuttack where Barabati Stadium will host the next two contests.

The Tigers will be hoping to register their first win of the Legends League Cricket 2022 whereas the Kings will be looking to move up the table. It will be a tight contest as both sides are evenly matched and will be eager to finish on the winning side.

