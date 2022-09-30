Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match 10

The 10th match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw India Capitals lock horns against Manipal Tigers at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday, September 29. The India Capitals defeated the Tigers comprehensively to retain their position at the top of the table.

After being asked to bat first, the Tigers posted 161/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Only Jesse Ryder (79) and Mohammad Kaif (67) managed to get to double digits as the other batters failed to contribute.

In reply, Hamilton Masakadza played a fantastic knock and remained unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls to take his side across the line in the 18th over. With this seven-wicket win, the Capitals qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

India Capitals grabbed two points and retained their position at the top of the table. They have now taken their tally to seven points, winning three out of five games, and have sealed a berth in the playoffs. The Gautam Gambhir-led side will be eager to keep the momentum going as Legends League Cricket nears its business end.

Bhilwara Kings are placed second after the Capitals in the points table. They have five points to their name, having won two games and one being washed out due to rain.

Gujarat Giants have also had a similar journey but sit below the Kings due to poor net run rate. The Kings have a net run rate of -0.227 as opposed to Giants' -0.418. Both sides will be eager to move up the table in their upcoming games.

Manipal Tigers continue to reel at the bottom of the table. They were desperate for a win but were outplayed by table-toppers India Capitals on Thursday. They suffered their third loss of the competition and have managed to win only a single game so far.

The Tigers need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Capitals in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants to face Bhilwara Kings on Friday

The 11th match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see Gujarat Giants take on Bhilwara Kings on Friday, September 30. The action shifts to Jodhpur, where Barkatullah Khan Stadium will host this exciting fixture.

Both sides are desperate for a win and will come out all guns blazing on Saturday. The Kings will be eager to retain their second spot whereas the Giants will look to displace their opposition in the points table.

