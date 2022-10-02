Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Match 12

The last league game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw India Capitals square off against Manipal Tigers on Saturday, October 1. Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur hosted this exciting contest, which went down to the wire and the Tigers edged out on the last ball.

After being asked to bat first, half-centuries from Hamilton Masakadza (60), Dinesh Ramdin (64), and Ross Taylor (51*) helped the Capitals post 183 on the board in their 20 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, opener Ricardo Powell scored 96 off just 52 balls as it helped them chase down the total on the last ball.

Despite this win, the Tigers couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. They needed to win by a big margin to pip the Gujarat Giants to qualify for the knockout stages but failed to do so. They had five points under their belt but fell short of the Giants' net run rate.

India Capitals lost their last league game to the Tigers but hold their position at the top of the table. They managed to win three out of six games and finished with seven points.

Bhilwara Kings also finished with seven points but were positioned below the Capitals. The Capitals had a net run rate of +1.001, which helped them finish at the top as opposed to the Kings' -0.142.

Gujarat Giants follow the Kings in the points table. They managed to win two out of six games and finished with five points under their belt. They will now face the loser of the Qualifier on October 3 in the knockout stages of the competition.

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals to face Bhilwara Kings in the Qualifier

The knockout stages of the Legends League Cricket 2022 kick-off on October 2. The Qualifier will see India Capitals lock horns with Bhilwara Kings at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Both sides have had similar journeys in the competition so far, and the winner will book a place in the final to be played on October 5.

The loser of the Qualifier will get another chance to qualify for the final. The losing side will face Gujarat Giants on October 3 where the winner of the clash will advance to the Legends League Cricket 2022 final.

