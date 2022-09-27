Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match 8

The eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 saw Manipal Tigers face the Bhilwara Kings at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Monday, September 26. The Tigers managed to hold their nerves to register their first win of the competition.

Bowling first, the Kings’ bowlers struggled as the Tigers posted 175 on the board, thanks to contributions from Jesse Ryder (47) and Tatenda Taibu (54). Tino Best picked up three wickets for the ball, while Yusuf Pathan also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Chasing a massive total, Irfan Pathan (23) and Yusuf (42) played fantastic cameos to keep their side in the case. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 172/9, losing the game by three runs.

Dilhara Fernando starred with the ball for the Tigers, returning with figures of 4/31 in his four overs in which he defended nine off the last over.

With this win, they move to the third position. They have three points to their name and pip the Bhilwara Kings by virtue of having a better net run rate. The Kings have slipped to the bottom of the points table.

India Capitals continue to dominate the Legends League Cricket points table. They have five points to their name and have a healthy net run rate of +1.304. They have won two, lost one and one has been washed out due to rain.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table. They have a net run rate of 0.407 and will be eager to grab their third win when they take on the Kings on Tuesday.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants to face Bhilwara Kings on Tuesday

The ninth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see Gujarat Giants lock horns with Bhilwara Kings. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the fixture on Tuesday, September 28.

The Giants will look to leapfrog table-toppers India Capitals by beating the Kings. Bhilwara, on the other hand, have a good chance of getting back to the third spot in the ongoing Legends League Cricket.

Both sides have lost their respective previous fixtures and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

