"Let’s not only blame one or two, it has been going on since 1983" - Gautam Gambhir on the achievements of some players going under the radar

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes broadcasters need to ensure that players who perform well get the spotlight rather than focusing on just the big names. Citing it as an issue since India's 1983 World Cup triumph, Gambhir noted that credit needs to be given to players when it is due.

In a diverse nation like India, cricketers crop up from all corners. Whether it be from the buzzing cricket hub of Mumbai or a small village in Bihar, their contributions are equally important to the team's success.

Gambhir spoke about the struggles that cricketers go through while trying to break into the team after hailing from a small town. He said in the "Idea Exchange with The Indian Express":

"It takes effort to sell someone who comes from a small town. They [broadcasters] should probably work harder. Let’s not only blame one or two, it has been going on since 1983."

He added:

"That was something I was trying to do when I was at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when I was leading them for seven years — to start appreciating small contributions."

Several members of the current Indian setup were born and brought up in remote towns, with reduced access to facilities and resources. However, they have managed to hone their skills and grabbed their opportunities to represent the nation at the highest level.

"You called him for a 5-minute interview after the match; how long did you run it?" - Gautam Gambhir on broadcasters not showing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's incredible feat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded a brilliant five-wicket haul during India's final Super 4s clash against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. Kumar incredibly conceded just four runs in his four overs, three of which were bowled in the powerplay.

However, he was not thrust into the spotlight since Virat Kohli recorded his 72nd international hundred in the same contest.

Branding both achievements as equal and opining that the right-arm pacer should have been in the limelight as much as Kohli was, Gambhir said:

"How many people have spoken about Bhuvneshwar Kumar? No one. You called him for a 5-minute interview after the match. How long did you run it? Just because he’s not a brand."

He continued:

"He must have also worked equally hard. He must have also come from a humble background. He also deserves the same appreciation and the same credit. Everything can’t be TRP. If the marketing team cannot sell someone, it is their problem."

Both Kumar and Kohli are senior members and vital cogs of the Indian team across multiple formats. The team's success reiles on the output from both players, and a request for their achievements to be seen from the same perspective seems fair.

