Melbourne Stars rope in Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues for upcoming WBBL season

The Melbourne Stars have roped in Indian top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), the franchise confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

Jemimah will be the first Indian player to represent the Stars. She is also the third Indian to sign a WBBL contract this year after Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar.

The Mumbai-born batter was part of the Melbourne Renegades last season, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116.

The right-handed batter is likely to miss the Melbourne Stars’ first two matches, on October 15 and 16, due to international commitments. The Indian women's cricket team will be busy with the Women's Asia Cup, which will be played between October 1 and 16.

Melbourne Stars squad so far: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (Ind), Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland.

"It is my honour to do so" - Jemimah Rodrigues on signing with Melbourne Stars

Reacting to the development, Jemimah asserted that she is super excited to join the Stars family and return to her favorite city in Australia, Melbourne.

In a statement, she said:

"I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family. I've been told that I'm the first ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so. Melbourne has always been my favorite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there."

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



Hope Stars consider making use of Rodrigues' offspin, too.



Whether she bats alongside Meg Lanning, who is on an indefinite break, remains to be seen. Jemimah Rodrigues, who played for Melbourne Renegades in #WBBL 2021-22, has signed with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season.Hope Stars consider making use of Rodrigues' offspin, too.Whether she bats alongside Meg Lanning, who is on an indefinite break, remains to be seen. Jemimah Rodrigues, who played for Melbourne Renegades in #WBBL 2021-22, has signed with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season.Hope Stars consider making use of Rodrigues' offspin, too.Whether she bats alongside Meg Lanning, who is on an indefinite break, remains to be seen.

Jemimah has been in red-hot form over the past few months. She amassed 146 runs in five games at a staggering average of 77 at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. The star batter played a significant role behind India clinching silver at the quadrennial event.

On the back of her superlative performances, Jemimah has been shortlisted for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for August 2022. Apart from her, Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and batter Beth Mooney have also been nominated for the accolade.

Also Read: "Asia Cup jana nahi chahiye" - Shaheen Afridi's message to Pakistan teammates Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar