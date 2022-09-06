"Asia Cup jana nahi chahiye" - Shaheen Afridi's message to Pakistan teammates Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi was recently seen having a fun chat with fellow teammates Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah after beating India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4.

Afridi is not a part of the ongoing continental tournament due to a right knee ligament injury. He picked up the injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July. The ace pacer is currently in the UK, undergoing his rehabilitation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a short clip where Afridi shared his rehabilitation status. The ace left-arm pacer stated:

“Rehab is going well with weight training. I will be bowling in two weeks' time. Six pack (abs) aaya hai little bit."

Rauf also took a light jibe at the senior fast bowler, saying:

“Yes, you have plans to become an actor later, right?!”

Towards the end of the video, the left-arm pacer encouraged his teammates to return with the Asia Cup title. He said:

"Asia Cup jana nahi chahiye (Asia Cup should go)."

Pakistan have inched one step closer to the final after beating India by five wickets in their Super 4 clash in Dubai. The Men in Green chased down 182 with one ball to spare.

Babar Azam and Co. will next lock horns with Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 7, in Dubai.

"I am scared he will be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022" - Mohammad Hafeez on Shaheen Afridi

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Mohammad Hafeez "this time period of 4 weeks, 6 weeks or 8 weeks - since the time Shaheen Afridi got injured, I think wasting this time was criminal. PCB should have sorted this out when he got injured in the first place and sent him to England for treatment" #Cricket Mohammad Hafeez "this time period of 4 weeks, 6 weeks or 8 weeks - since the time Shaheen Afridi got injured, I think wasting this time was criminal. PCB should have sorted this out when he got injured in the first place and sent him to England for treatment" #Cricket

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 approaching thick and fast, Afridi is racing against time to be fit for the marquee event in Australia later this year.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his concern over the fast bowler's injury, saying that Afridi might miss the T20 World Cup if he doesn't recover within five to six weeks.

Speaking in a video shared on social media, Hafeez said:

“After this injury in the case of Shaheen Shah Afridi, he wasn’t looked after well. I have a strong concern. When you have an injury, you have a process of recovering from this. And it takes time and if you are late in the rehab then it takes even more time."

He added:

“So for me, my concern is not only Shaheen’s comeback because I am scared he will be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Because when your injury worsens and your rehab is not on time, then it frustrates you even more. In the next five to six weeks, if Shaheen is available then okay, else..."

Pakistan also have a seven-match T20I series lined up against England before departing for the T20 World Cup. The much-anticipated series will get underway on September 20. Karachi will host the first four games, with the last three matches scheduled to be played in Lahore.

Also Read: IND vs PAK 2022: "Shame on such people who are putting our own guys down" - Twitterati come out in support of Arshdeep Singh after dropped catch

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar