IND vs PAK 2022: "Shame on such people who are putting our own guys down" - Twitterati come out in support of Arshdeep Singh after dropped catch

Arshdeep Singh was on the receiving end of several vilified comments on social media following his dropped catch in India's loss to Pakistan on Sunday, September 4. The Men in Green beat Rohit Sharma and Co. by five wickets in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.
Chasing a mammoth target of 182, Muhammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz put Pakistan on track with a 73-run stand for the third wicket. Left-handed batter Nawaz (71 off 51), who was promoted to No. 4 to negate the Indian leg-spinners, smashed a 20-ball 42 to bring the target within reach.
India, however, bounced back with a few economical overs before the momentum shifted towards Pakistan. Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali's catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 18th over.
The young left-arm pacer looked casual in his approach as he dropped a dolly in the short third-man area. Ali, who had scored just one run then, smashed 16 off eight balls to tilt the match in his side's favor.
Several fans targeted Arshdeep's religion and slammed the youngster following India's defeat. However, many, including former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, came out in support of the Punjab-born cricketer, backing his grit and determination to comeback and bowl the last over.
Here are some of the reactions:
"It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen" - Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh
Virat Kohli has thrown his support behind Arshdeep. The former Indian captain said that mistakes can happen in such high-pressure games while citing an example of his own.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli stated:
"Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen.
"I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural."
Kohli also lauded the team management and captain Rohit Sharma for creating a positive atmosphere for youngsters where they can learn from their mistakes.
"Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.
India will hope to regroup quickly before their next game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 6, in Dubai.