IND vs PAK 2022: "Shame on such people who are putting our own guys down" - Twitterati come out in support of Arshdeep Singh after dropped catch

Arshdeep Singh was on the receiving end of several vilified comments on social media following his dropped catch in India's loss to Pakistan on Sunday, September 4. The Men in Green beat Rohit Sharma and Co. by five wickets in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Chasing a mammoth target of 182, Muhammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz put Pakistan on track with a 73-run stand for the third wicket. Left-handed batter Nawaz (71 off 51), who was promoted to No. 4 to negate the Indian leg-spinners, smashed a 20-ball 42 to bring the target within reach.

India, however, bounced back with a few economical overs before the momentum shifted towards Pakistan. Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali's catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 18th over.

The young left-arm pacer looked casual in his approach as he dropped a dolly in the short third-man area. Ali, who had scored just one run then, smashed 16 off eight balls to tilt the match in his side's favor.

Several fans targeted Arshdeep's religion and slammed the youngster following India's defeat. However, many, including former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, came out in support of the Punjab-born cricketer, backing his grit and determination to comeback and bowl the last over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of ourboys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳

Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 @vijaylokapally I have known many cricketers. Arshdeep Singh is the nicest person in this team. In times to come he will win many matches for India. Those cursing him are not fans of cricket. More strength to Arshdeep. I am his fan. Hopefully his colleagues will back him too I have known many cricketers. Arshdeep Singh is the nicest person in this team. In times to come he will win many matches for India. Those cursing him are not fans of cricket. More strength to Arshdeep. I am his fan. Hopefully his colleagues will back him too ❤️

Mohammad Hafeez @MHafeez22 My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa



#IndvPak #AsiaCup2022 Back to back thrillers involving India and Pakistan. Hard luck for Team India tonight. Great show of grit by the youngster @arshdeepsinghh Back to back thrillers involving India and Pakistan. Hard luck for Team India tonight. Great show of grit by the youngster @arshdeepsinghh 👏 #IndvPak #AsiaCup2022

Rana Ayyub @RanaAyyub Arshdeep Singh is 23. For heavens sake, this is a bloody match, some of the best players have dropped a catch on a bad day. He fought it out till the last over, he braved it with a smile on his face while you anonymous keyboard warriors doled out certificates of patriotism. Arshdeep Singh is 23. For heavens sake, this is a bloody match, some of the best players have dropped a catch on a bad day. He fought it out till the last over, he braved it with a smile on his face while you anonymous keyboard warriors doled out certificates of patriotism.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Support Arshdeep Singh. He has done much more for India than just one dropped catch. Confident that he'll make a strong comeback Support Arshdeep Singh. He has done much more for India than just one dropped catch. Confident that he'll make a strong comeback

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 It’s a pity how one loss can affect so much to the people that they decide to ridicule a 23-year-old boy, who is being called a khalistani, has his Wikipedia page defaced and what not. Arshdeep Singh is made for great things that he will achieve in times to come. #AsiaCup2022 It’s a pity how one loss can affect so much to the people that they decide to ridicule a 23-year-old boy, who is being called a khalistani, has his Wikipedia page defaced and what not. Arshdeep Singh is made for great things that he will achieve in times to come. #AsiaCup2022

Sai @akakrcb6 People are being so harsh on Arshdeep Singh... Newly into ICT, Playing vs Pakistan mistakes happen... Moreover, he bowled so well... That catch was missed but the way Bhuvi bowled any batsman would have smacked him... We did not lose because of that catch . People are being so harsh on Arshdeep Singh... Newly into ICT, Playing vs Pakistan mistakes happen... Moreover, he bowled so well... That catch was missed but the way Bhuvi bowled any batsman would have smacked him... We did not lose because of that catch .

Umran Malik @TheUmranMalik It was the team that failed. Not Arshdeep Singh. We are with him. He bowled the best. It was the team that failed. Not Arshdeep Singh. We are with him. He bowled the best.

Manjeet Shergill @ManjeetShergi11 balling line..

#INDvsPAK2022 Win & lose are part of the game. Don't troll & ruin the life of young, emerging, aspiring player.Arshdeep Singh u r the future ofballing line.. Win & lose are part of the game. Don't troll & ruin the life of young, emerging, aspiring player.Arshdeep Singh u r the future of 🇮🇳 balling line..#INDvsPAK2022 🇮🇳 https://t.co/N2P7eu5o9g

"It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen" - Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh

Virat Kohli has thrown his support behind Arshdeep. The former Indian captain said that mistakes can happen in such high-pressure games while citing an example of his own.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli stated:

"Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen.

"I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural."

Kohli also lauded the team management and captain Rohit Sharma for creating a positive atmosphere for youngsters where they can learn from their mistakes.

"Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.

India will hope to regroup quickly before their next game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 6, in Dubai.

