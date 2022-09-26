Michael Slater hospitalized for mental health assessment following his arrest for breaching bail 

Former Australian batter Michael Slater was rushed to the hospital for a mental health assessment hours after he was arrested for allegedly breaching bail.

He was arrested after a 52-year-old woman from a Freshwater home in Sydney asked the police to intervene on account of some disturbance on her premises on Thursday night.

The arresting officers took Slater to Manly Police Station as it was suspected that he was in breach of his bail. He has been hit with charges of assault, stalking, and intimidation in the past that warranted strict bail.

Slater is now prohibited from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing, or intimidating the woman in question. He is not allowed to approach her or be in her company for at least 12 hours after consuming alcohol or taking unlawful drugs.

A restraining order also prevents him from being within 100 meters of the women's home or workplace. The bail conditions also state that he is further banned from consuming alcohol altogether or taking drugs that have not been prescribed by his doctor.

Michael Slater accused of assault in hospital three weeks ago

Michael Slater was taken to hospital in April after the court dismissed him on the grounds of mental health issues. He was arrested in October 2021 and charged with intimidation and harassment of his ex-wife. He also breached a restraining order following an allegation of domestic violence.

The former cricketer was sentenced to three weeks in a mental health unit along with a year-long treatment plan and did not face any jail time for his actions.

During his time at the facility, he was found guilty of assaulting and intimidating a man. Slater has apparently spent over 100 days in various mental health facilities and has met numerous psychiatrists as part of his treatment.

The New South Wales-born player has represented Australia in 74 Tests and 42 ODIs. He moved on to broadcasting after ending his career as a player in 2001. However, he was dismissed by Channel 7 in 2021 following a tweet directed at the Australian prime minister.

