Mohammad Rizwan dethrones Babar Azam as the No.1 batter in ICC's T20I rankings; Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th place

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has lost his top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters released on Wednesday, September 7. His teammate Mohammad Rizwan has moved to the No.1 position following his two half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Rizwan has emerged as the top performer with the bat for Pakistan in the continental event, mustering 192 runs from three matches at a fantastic average of 96.00.

Babar, on the other hand, has struggled to score big, managing just 33 runs from three outings.

Babar's run at the top comes to an end after 1155 days. Notably, the right-handed batter also holds the record of claiming the No.1 position in the list for the longest period of time. Rizwan has now become only the third Pakistani player to reach the position after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only Indian batter to feature in the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings. The right-handed batter has dropped to fourth place, while South Africa's Aiden Markram currently occupies the third position.

ICC @ICC



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been dethroned at the top of the



bit.ly/3D48MXN A new No.1Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been dethroned at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters A new No.1 👀Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been dethroned at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters👇bit.ly/3D48MXN

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has climbed up three spots after his blistering knock of 72 against Sri Lanka and has moved to the 14th spot. Senior batter Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the fixture, has dropped down two places and is at No. 29.

Arshdeep Singh makes big gains in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh holds the 62nd spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, moving up 28 places. The talented youngster has bagged four wickets from as many matches in the Asia Cup 2022.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was brought into the playing XI for India's crucial tie against Sri Lanka, has jumped eight places to claim the 50th spot in the list.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest-ranked Indian bowler in the shortest format and is placed in the 11th spot. Notably, no Indian bowler has made it to the top 10. Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up three places to the 24th position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das