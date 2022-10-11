New Zealand Cricket gives players the liberty to choose between IPL and Pakistan tour

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has allowed its players to choose between featuring in the historic Pakistan tour or the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. The Kiwis will visit Pakistan in two phases - in December 2022-January 2023, followed by April-May 2023 to play in all formats.

New Zealand will visit Pakistan for the first leg consisting of two Tests, part of the ICC World Test Championship in December 2022 and January 2023. Additionally, the tourists will also participate in three World Cup Super League matches as both teams aim for direct qualification in the 50-over tournament next year.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan



#PAKvNZ 🗓️Mark your calendars!After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan 🗓️Mark your calendars!After hosting Australia and England, PCB announces details of New Zealand dual tours of Pakistan#PAKvNZ https://t.co/CDRmfZxOMT

The second leg of the tour will involve five ODIs and as many T20Is from April 13 to May 7 and will clash with the lucrative Indian league. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner are some players who will likely have a decision to make.

NZC CEO David White told New Zealand media:

"As of our understanding, our full-strength side will go to Pakistan. I haven't talked to players and their association further in this regard. But, players will be allowed to play in IPL. They will be free to make a choice between IPL and Pakistan tour.

"Our delegation visited Pakistan earlier this year. We are in contact with the embassy and our government about this tour."

It will be the Kiwis' first Pakistan tour since 2003-04, when they visited the Asian country for five ODIs. However, they haven't played Test cricket in Pakistan since May 2002.

"It's really exciting playing cricket back in Pakistan" - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand v Pakistan - Tri-Series: 4th T20

Meanwhile, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson underlined his excitement to play in Pakistan and expects the hosts to present a massive challenge. The right-handed batter said in a video issued by Pakistan Cricket's Twitter handle:

"It's really exciting playing cricket back in Pakistan. Such a rich cricketing history, so many incredible matches that have been played here and we are really looking forward to that experience.

"Pakistan is a team that is formidable in all formats, so we know it’s a tough task, but it's a challenge we look forward to. As a team they are always well-balanced. They have produced a lot of fast bowlers and have the batting to go with it all. Their captain Babar Azam is the top in the world."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB "Pretty special to play back in Pakistan"



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expresses excitement at his team's upcoming tours of Pakistan



Full schedule pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



#PAKvNZ "Pretty special to play back in Pakistan"New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expresses excitement at his team's upcoming tours of PakistanFull schedule 💬 "Pretty special to play back in Pakistan"New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expresses excitement at his team's upcoming tours of Pakistan 👍Full schedule ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvNZ https://t.co/zndmnQOICt

The two sides are currently involved in a tri-nation series, also involving Bangladesh. New Zealand and Pakistan are likely to meet in the finals of the series.

Poll : 0 votes