New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 5

New Zealand locked horns with Bangladesh in the fifth match of the T20I Tri-Series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, October 12. The Kiwis continued their winning run, beating the Bangla Tigers by 48 runs to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Asked to bat first, the home side mustered 208/5 in their 20 overs. The top-order contributed heavily, with Devon Conway yet again scoring a half-century. Glenn Phillips (60 off 24) provided a late finish to post a mammoth total on the board.

In response, Bangladesh could only manage 160/7 in 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored 70 runs but lacked support from the other end. Adam Milne picked up three wickets, while Tim Southee and Michael Bracewell returned with two wickets each.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS A 48 run win to finish the group stage of the T20 Tr-Series 🏏 #NZvBAN A 48 run win to finish the group stage of the T20 Tr-Series 🏏 #NZvBAN https://t.co/2q1Xu0Dggw

With this victory, New Zealand strengthened their position at the top with six points from four games. After their defeat in the first game against Pakistan, Kane Williamson and Co. have won three consecutive games to leave the Men in Green behind in the points chart.

Pakistan sit behind the Black Caps in the points table, with four points from three matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to open their account. They have lost all three matches so far in the ongoing tri-series and languish at the bottom of the table.

Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips guide New Zealand to their third consecutive win

Asked to bat first, in-form openers Conway and Allen gave the Kiwis a superb start, adding 45 runs for the first wicket in just 4.2 overs. Martin Guptill also played a good hand, chipping in with 34 off 27 balls.

Conway continued his brilliant run with another half-century before Allen's late flourish propelled New Zealand over 200. He smacked five sixes and two fours for his 24-ball 60 to post a daunting total on the board, which in the end, proved too much for Bangladesh.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Well taken in the crowd! Glenn Phillips with back to back sixes in the 16th over. Follow play LIVE in NZ with #NZvBAN Well taken in the crowd! Glenn Phillips with back to back sixes in the 16th over. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @todayfm_nz 🔊 Well taken in the crowd! Glenn Phillips with back to back sixes in the 16th over. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport & @todayfm_nz 📲 #NZvBAN https://t.co/dSnyIyvUVH

Litton Das gave his side a quickfire start but the Kiwis chipped in with wickets at regular intervals to halt Bangladesh's run chase. Shakib (70) played a captain's knock but it was not enough to win the match as they fell short by 48 runs.

Poll : 0 votes