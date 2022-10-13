Create

PAK vs BAN 2022: "Robbing players of their awards" - Fans baffled as Mohammad Rizwan receives Player of the Match instead of Nawaz

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Oct 13, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan's strike rate was once again under the scanner despite his half-century. (P.C.:Twitter)

Mohammad Rizwan continued to be among the runs, scoring yet another half-century (69 off 56 balls) against Bangladesh in the tri-nation T20I series on Thursday. He also ended up winning the Player of the Match and his score could certainly tighten his grip at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.

However, fans on Twitter were unhappy to see the star wicketkeeper get the Player of the Match Award ahead of all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz. Nawaz played an absolute blinder, scoring an unbeaten 45 off just 29 balls as Pakistan beat Bangladesh with just a ball to spare.

Many feel Mohammad Rizwan played just for his personal milestone and had it not been for Nawaz's knock, Pakistan could have lost the game. Some even trolled the commentary panel for choosing Rizwan over Nawaz. Here are some of the reactions:

The commentary panel who chose rizwan as man of the match ahead of Nawaz should never commentate on T20 game again 😭😭#PAKvBAN
Noth the first time Nawaz is making a below par Rizwan innings look good.Same happened in Asia Cup vs Ind when Nawaz went berserk and people forgot that slow start from Rizwan.That's just a factual observation
This is rizwan things... usually he plays for the opponent and ruined many matches for Pakistan from the very first ball till last...he will do the same in coming t 20 world cup 😡69(55)#rizwan #pakvsban https://t.co/8AnvX25AzR
Rizwan on his way to be man of the match after playing a match losing innings yet again- https://t.co/3XEskRlD7z
Rizwan after playing 123 SR innings in a 174 run chase but got saved due to Nawaz's masterclass https://t.co/CCTmksJaNM
Me realizing Muhammad Rizwan got man of the match award.#PakvsNz #rizwan #PakistanCricket #pakvsbangladesh https://t.co/my2R2rbr5N
Nawaz reaction when Rizwan got the MOM award 😀#PAKvBAN | #Nawaz #Rizwan https://t.co/TyE47BCcuM
Rizwan getting MOM ahead of Nawaz sums up why commentators never going to understand this format
Rizwan is Messi of cricket… robbing players of their awards. https://t.co/Bx2DyQZns3
Why Rizwan got MOTM instead of Nawaz or Naseem???Commentator mad or biased?Only four fours in a 69 run score and that too in 55 ballsNot even finished the game instead was a second fiddle only when Babar and Nawaz were battingPeak Foolishness from Commentators#BANvPAK
Babar and Rizwan watching 200+ strike rate of Muhammad Nawaz#pakvsBang https://t.co/QKWyRKVE11
The way Rizwan has been batting since SKY became no.2 in ranking , he is definitely playing for his no.1 ranking .
Rizwan winning the POTM award today is why I'm skeptical in judging greatness in general based on the number of such awards won by a player. You ideally need some context to it #PAKvBAN
Rizwan's crimes agsinst T20 continue but thanks to Nawaz smashing is match up, Riz will get another POTM here.
Day Light Robbery in Hagley Oval Christchurch. twitter.com/TheRealPCB/sta…

Mohammad Rizwan, Nawaz once again papered cracks in Pakistan middle-order

Although Pakistan are winning games in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, there are clear issues in their middle-order, especially with the inconsistency of players like Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali.

Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam once again added a century-stand for the opening wicket, but the latter got out at the wrong time, bringing Haider at the crease. The youngster succummbed to the pressure of the required run-rate and perished for a duck.

Nawaz was once again promoted and he came out all guns blazing, proving to be the difference between the two sides. Although Rizwan was dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase, Nawaz ensured Pakistan won the game.

Many feel Rizwan and Babar's rigid approach is giving others less time to settle, thereby forcing them to go for big shots very early in their innings. Only time will tell whether this approach will cost Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
