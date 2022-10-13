PAK vs BAN 2022: "Robbing players of their awards" - Fans baffled as Mohammad Rizwan receives Player of the Match instead of Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan continued to be among the runs, scoring yet another half-century (69 off 56 balls) against Bangladesh in the tri-nation T20I series on Thursday. He also ended up winning the Player of the Match and his score could certainly tighten his grip at the top of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.
However, fans on Twitter were unhappy to see the star wicketkeeper get the Player of the Match Award ahead of all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz. Nawaz played an absolute blinder, scoring an unbeaten 45 off just 29 balls as Pakistan beat Bangladesh with just a ball to spare.
Many feel Mohammad Rizwan played just for his personal milestone and had it not been for Nawaz's knock, Pakistan could have lost the game. Some even trolled the commentary panel for choosing Rizwan over Nawaz. Here are some of the reactions:
Mohammad Rizwan, Nawaz once again papered cracks in Pakistan middle-order
Although Pakistan are winning games in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, there are clear issues in their middle-order, especially with the inconsistency of players like Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali.
Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam once again added a century-stand for the opening wicket, but the latter got out at the wrong time, bringing Haider at the crease. The youngster succummbed to the pressure of the required run-rate and perished for a duck.
Nawaz was once again promoted and he came out all guns blazing, proving to be the difference between the two sides. Although Rizwan was dismissed in the penultimate over of the chase, Nawaz ensured Pakistan won the game.
Many feel Rizwan and Babar's rigid approach is giving others less time to settle, thereby forcing them to go for big shots very early in their innings. Only time will tell whether this approach will cost Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.