PAK vs ENG 2022: "12 yo me explaining my report card to parents"- Fans troll Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq on his "Qudrat ka Nizam hai" comment after loss

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq gave a statement at the press conference after their loss to England on Friday, which raised quite a few eyebrows. The former legendary off-spinner probably wanted to say that the game of cricket is a great leveler but wasn't quite able to explain it aptly.

Questions were asked as the hosts, just a day after beating England by 10 wickets, ended up losing by a massive margin of 63 runs. Here's what he had to say about the loss:

"Like there is night after day, winter after summer, the game also goes in a similar way. Wins and losses are just part and parcel of what should be accepted. Qudrat ka nizam hai, hum kya kar sakte hai (This is a law of nature, this is not in our control). Everyone associated with Pakistan cricket want the team to win. Even we want. But we tried and showed the right intent. Pray for us and we will keep on trying."

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe Mushtaq's claim that winning and losing wasn't in their control. Here are some of the reactions to his statement:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Saith Abdullah @SaithAbdullah99



What is he saying What is he saying 😂😂https://t.co/1QEJxW1jos I used to be like this random in my school days when my parents asked me to explain my report card. twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9… I used to be like this random in my school days when my parents asked me to explain my report card. twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9…

🦀 @ShahLail Saith Abdullah @SaithAbdullah99



What is he saying What is he saying 😂😂https://t.co/1QEJxW1jos Me explaining my parents why I failed my exam. Hum app sab yahi chahte hain par qudrat ka nizaam he aisa hai kia karen twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9… Me explaining my parents why I failed my exam. Hum app sab yahi chahte hain par qudrat ka nizaam he aisa hai kia karen twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9…

IPL 2022 @iplthebest



Law of averages means you will be humbled at some point, it doesn't mean you will be humbled every alternate day. Saith Abdullah @SaithAbdullah99



What is he saying What is he saying 😂😂https://t.co/1QEJxW1jos He is probably trying to talk about law of averages, but with a stupid analogy.Law of averages means you will be humbled at some point, it doesn't mean you will be humbled every alternate day. twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9… He is probably trying to talk about law of averages, but with a stupid analogy.Law of averages means you will be humbled at some point, it doesn't mean you will be humbled every alternate day. twitter.com/SaithAbdullah9…

Sajid Gujjar @SajidGujar69 Competition' is the essence of sports. Don't kill him just to cover up your team's weaknesses. Nature does not force you to play 7 T20 matches against the best team! Come on with some solid cricket reasons Saith Abdullah @SaithAbdullah99



What is he saying What is he saying 😂😂https://t.co/1QEJxW1jos Seriously pathetic & muftii style unappreciated answers @Saqlain_Mushtaq Competition' is the essence of sports. Don't kill him just to cover up your team's weaknesses. Nature does not force you to play 7 T20 matches against the best team! Come on with some solid cricket reasons twitter.com/saithabdullah9… Seriously pathetic & muftii style unappreciated answers😤@Saqlain_Mushtaq Competition' is the essence of sports. Don't kill him just to cover up your team's weaknesses. Nature does not force you to play 7 T20 matches against the best team! Come on with some solid cricket reasons twitter.com/saithabdullah9…

Pakistan's inconsistency a cause for concern

Pakistan arguably have one of the most well-rounded bowling attacks going into the T20 World Cup. However, as seen in the Asia Cup, their batting has been almost impossible to predict.

Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absolutely thumped the England bowlers in the second T20I and won by 10 wickets. But within 24 hours, the inexperience in their middle-order was exposed once again.

Although coach Mushtaq might believe that it is just a law of averages, it is concerning for a side that is aiming to win their second T20 World Cup crown. It will be interesting to see how they respond and whether they address the issues in their batting anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far