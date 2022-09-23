“These two players are a blessing”- Inzamam-ul-Haq hails Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after the second PAK vs ENG T20I

Inzamam-ul-Haq is pleased with Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. The former Pakistan captain called them a blessing for the Men in Green.

The statement came after the Pakistan star batters put on an unbeaten double-century partnership to beat England by 10 wickets in the second T20I on Thursday. Chasing 200 runs, Babar slammed an unbeaten 110 off 66 balls while Rizwan hit 51-ball 88 to help Pakistan win the match with three balls to spare and level the series 1-1.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam praised the openers, saying:

“These two players are a blessing.”

However, he asked the middle-order to score runs as well in upcoming matches against England ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He stressed that Pakistan lack proper middle-order batters and finishers. Inzamam said:

“But the middle-order didn’t undergo pressure as they underwent in the Asia Cup and were exposed when Babar failed to deliver in the tournament. The top order needs to score and Babar must continue his form ahead of T20 World Cup.”

He added:

“We have the same problem in the batting and bowling department. In the middle overs and for the end overs, we don’t have proper batters.”

“It’s good that Babar Azam recovered from a bad patch”- Inzamam

Inzamam was also delighted to see the Pakistan captain recover from a lean patch and wants him to continue his excellent form in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. He said:

“It’s good that Babar Azam recovered from a bad patch.”

Babar slammed 110 off 66 balls against the visitors, which comprised five sixes and 11 boundaries.

The former Pakistan selector added that Babar and Rizwan showed the right intent by batting at a reasonable strike rate against England, which they lacked in previous matches.

“Now, the intent is there to play fast from both these batters.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Pakistan have done it twice



#PAKvENG | #UKSePK Only three times has a target over 150 been chased in T20Is without losing a wicket.Pakistan have done it twice Only three times has a target over 150 been chased in T20Is without losing a wicket.Pakistan have done it twice 🙌#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/mV7YGMPggW

Babar Azam and Co. will again be in action against England in the third T20I on Friday (September 23).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far