PAK vs ENG 2022: “Our bowling is not as strong as we think”- Inzamam-ul-Haq warns Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has warned Babar Azam and Co. ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He said the bowlers have not been able to put on a show without injured pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan's bowlers failed to bowl well against the visitors and leaked 199 runs in 20 overs in the second T20I against England on Thursday (September 22).

Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and Usman Qadir bowled at a 10+ economy rate. Shahanawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took a couple of wickets each, but they, too, proved costly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

“Our bowling is not as strong as we think about it. We have speedsters who can bowl at 140, but since Shaheen Afridi’s absence, we have only bowled well in small parts and not full 20 overs.”

The former Pakistan selector stressed that bowlers have only been able to deliver with the new ball. He wants them to bowl well throughout the 20 overs, especially while playing in their backyard. He added:

“We bowl well with the new ball, take wickets and generate swing, but everything changes once the ball gets old. They didn’t bowl in the death overs in our conditions. It is worth noting that England are not a strong team over the last six or eight months.”

“Naseem and Hasnain need to learn fast”- Inzamam-ul-Haq's message to Pakistan youngsters ahead of T20 World Cup

Inzamam feels that youngsters Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain must quickly learn how to bowl well in the middle and end overs ahead of the T20 World Cup.

He also appreciated Haris Rauf for being able to bowl well in any game phase and said:

“Haris Rauf has been brilliant. I feel he has improved in the last two years and can now bowl in the powerplay, middle and end overs. Similarly, Naseem and Hasnain need to learn fast ahead of T20 World Cup.”

Pakistan will take on England in the third T20I in Karachi on Friday (September 23).

