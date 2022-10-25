Phil Simmons to step down as West Indies' head coach following Test series against Australia

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is set to step down from his role after the two-match Test series against Australia, starting on November 30. Simmons cited West Indies' early exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 as the reason and apologized to the fans for their poor performance.

West Indies lost two out of their three matches in the World Cup's preliminary stages. They suffered a defeat against Scotland in their first game and beat Zimbabwe before Ireland sealed the two-time champions' exit.

Phil Simmons, who is in his second stint as West Indies coach, regrets watching the T20 World Cup from the sidelines. The Trinidadian stated that stepping down is something he has considered for a long time. He said (as quoted by the team's official website):

"I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement."

He added:

"From a personal perspective, this is not a knee jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia.

"I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies Head Coach provides and the unwavering support of my Management."

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt acknowledged the performances delivered at the World Cup as unacceptable. Skerritt promised a thorough post-mortem to get the side back on track.

"He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation" - CWI on Phil Simmons

Phil Simmons. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ricky Skerritt also thanked Phil Simmons for his services, especially during the challenging phase of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"On behalf of CWI, I want to thank Phil for his hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket, most recently in his role as Head Coach. Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play.

"He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Simmons was in charge when West Indies lifted their second T20 World Cup title in 2016. He also led them to Test series wins over Bangladesh and England at home earlier this year.

