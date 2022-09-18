Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after England Legends vs West Indies Legends Match 9

A total of nine games have been completed in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 and a lot of movement is seen in the points table. New Zealand Legends grabbed their first points after beating Bangladesh Legends in the eighth game. West Indies Legends beat England Legends in the ninth match of the competition and registered their first win of the competition.

Sri Lanka Legends continue to top the table with four points to their name. They have played two games so far and won both. They also have a healthy net run rate of 2.159 and will look to stay unbeaten when they take the field against South Africa Legends on Sunday. The India Legends sit below the Lankan side with three points to their name. They have won one game and their second game was washed out due to rain.

West Indies Legends have jumped to the third spot following their comprehensive win over England Legends. They chased down 157 in the 18th over to boost their net run-rate. South Africa Legends also have three points under their belt but the Caribbean side sits above the Proteas, courtesy of a superior net run-rate.

New Zealand Legends have played two games so far, having won one and lost one. They have two points to their name and sit in fifth position in the points table. Below the Kiwis sit the England Legends, who are yet to win a single game in this competition. They will be eager to bounce back in the tournament.

Bangladesh Legends are really struggling in the competition. They have played two games and lost both. They have a net run-rate of -1.731 and need to turn the tables around quickly to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. The Australian Legends are placed last in the Road Safety World Series points table, having lost their only game against Sri Lanka Legends.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: Exciting contests awaits on double header Sunday

The first game of the double-header on Sunday sees Sri Lanka Legends take on South Africa Legends at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The same venue will host the encounter between Australia Legends and Bangladesh Legends this evening.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far