Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Match 18

India Legends squared off against Bangladesh Legends in the 18th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 on Sunday, September 25. This was the last fixture of the tournament to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers of the Tendulkar-led team performed efficiently and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. They restricted Bangladesh Legends to 121/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

Pragyan Ojha was the pick of the bowlers for India Legends and took three wickets. In reply, the India Legends started decently, scoring 29 by the end of four overs for the loss of just one wicket. However, rain arrived thereafter and no further play was possible. Consequently, both sides shared one point each.

With this result, India Legends have moved up the table. They have 14 points to their name and sit comfortably at the top of the standings. They have sealed a berth in the semi-finals and will look to be at their best in the knockout stages of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

#INDLVSBANL M18: The match has been abandoned due to rain. Both teams get 2 points each. @India__Legends qualify for the semifinals. The groundstaff tried their best but the showers returned and got the better of the contest in which the India Legends dominated in the 1st half. M18: The match has been abandoned due to rain. Both teams get 2 points each. @India__Legends qualify for the semifinals. The groundstaff tried their best but the showers returned and got the better of the contest in which the India Legends dominated in the 1st half.#INDLVSBANL https://t.co/5ey29QxQ7r

Sri Lanka Legends have 12 points to their name. They sit in the second position, having won all three games so far. They have also qualified for the semi-finals and look unstoppable in this year’s competition. West Indies Legends follow the Lankan side, with the same number of points but an inferior net run-rate of +0.434.

Australia Legends are placed fourth in the points table. They have won two games out of four and, like the Lankan and the West Indian team, have 12 points.

It will be a must win game for them when they take on England Legends on Tuesday. They have their destiny in their own hands and will look to seal a berth in the semi-finals through that contest.

The South Africa Legends have already been knocked out of the competition. They managed to win just one game out of five and finished with eight points. New Zealand Legends have eight points to their name also but due to their net run-rate, sit below the Proteas in the points table, at the sixth position.

Bangladesh Legends got off the mark finally after their game against India Legends. The fixture was washed out due to rain and it helped the Bangladesh team grab their first points in this year's Road Safety World Series.

They pip England Legends on net run-rate who also have two points. The English side are reeling at the bottom of the points table and will look to move up after their final league game.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: Bangladesh Legends and England Legends will look to finish the competition on a high

Bangladesh Legends and England Legends are yet to win a single game in this year’s Road Safety World Series. Both sides have lost three games out of four and will look to finish the competition on a positive note.

Bangladesh Legends will face Sri Lanka Legends in the 19th match whereas England Legends will lock horns with Australia Legends in the 20th match of the event. Both will be eager to finish this year’s Road Safety World Series on a winning note.

