Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Legends vs England Legends Match 14

Match 14 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 saw India Legends beat England Legends comprehensively to register their second win of the competition. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun hosted this contest on Thursday, September 22.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 15-overs-per-side. After being asked to bat first, the India Legends posted 170 on the board, losing five wickets. Skipper Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 40 runs off just 20 deliveries. The bowlers stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the England Legends to 130/6 to win the game by 40 runs.

With this win, India Legends have taken their tally to 12 points. They sit at the top of the table, thanks to a better run rate than Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends who also have 12 points each. The Caribbean side are placed second with a net run-rate of +1.701, whereas the Lankan side have +1.610.

New Zealand Legends are placed fourth in the table with eight points under their belt. They have managed to win one game and lost one, while two games have been washed out due to rain.

South Africa Legends follow the Kiwis, who have six points. They have a poor net run rate of -0.353.

Australia Legends have four points and sit in the sixth position in the points table. They have played only two games and will look to move up the table when they take the field.

England’s crushing defeat against India Legends have resulted in them sitting in the seventh position in the points table. They have only two points and need to be on their toes to finish the competition on a high.

Bangladesh Legends have already been knocked out of the competition. They have lost all three of their games and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They will hope for a better performance in the next edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: Australia Legends to lock horns with South Africa Legends on Friday

Australia Legends will face South Africa Legends in the 15th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun will host this exciting contest on Friday, September 23.

Both sides are placed in the bottom half of the points chart and will be eager to move up the table by coming out on top on Friday.

