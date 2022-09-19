Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match 12

Match 12 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 saw India Legends take on New Zealand Legends at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Rain again played spoilsport, as another game in the competition was washed out.

New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and opted to bowl first. India openers Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar looked good. Ojha played wonderful strokes before departing for 18. Suresh Raina joined his captain and took the team to 49-1 after 5.5 overs when rain arrived. No further play was possible, and the points were shared by both teams.

With this abandoned game, India Legends have five points and are second in the standings, behind Sri Lanka Legends. West Indies Legends have five points but have a net run-rate of 1.701 as opposed to 3.050 of India Legends. As a result, the Caribbeans are third. South Africa Legends follow West Indies Legends in the points table with six points.

New Zealand Legends sit in the bottom half of the table with six points. They have an inferior net run-rate compared to the Proteas and are fifth. Australia Legends follow the Kiwis with four points. England Legends and Bangladesh Legends are yet to win a game in this year’s competition and are seventh and eighth in the standings respectively.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: West Indies Legends will lock horns against New Zealand Legends on Wednesday

There is a one-day break on Tuesday. The action will resume on Wednesday when West Indies Legends take on New Zealand Legends. The action will now shift to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradum.

A win for West Indies Legends will see them retain their spot in the top three. New Zealand Legends will be desperate for a win, which will see them move to fourth position. Expect both teams to come out hard against each other on Wednesday.

