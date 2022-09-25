Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies Legends vs Australia Legends Match 17

Australia Legends produced a solid performance to beat West Indies Legends comprehensively in the 17th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. With the win, Australia kept their semifinal hopes alive.

Batting first, West Indies scored 178, thanks to a brilliant knock of 65 off 33 balls from Dwayne Smith. Bryce McGain picked up three wickets. In response, Australia openers Shane Watson (88) and Alex Doolan (56) provided a sensational stand as they chased down the total in the 16th over.

There is a movement in the points table post the 17th match. India continue to top the table with 12 points. Sri Lanka and West Indies also have 12 points apiece but are second and third respectively. All three teams have qualified for the semifinals and will hope to continue in the same vein in the knockouts.

Australia, meanwhile, grabbed two crucial points after their win over West Indies to jump to fourth spot. They have taken their tally to ten points to boost their semifinal hopes. South Africa follow Australia in fifth position with eight points but are out of the competition.

New Zealand are sixth. They have eight points, but if they win their last game against Sri Lanka, they will qualify for the semifinals if Australia lose their last league game. England and Bangladesh have been already knocked out of the competition and are in seventh and eighth position respectively in the points table with two and zero points.

Australia Legends keep Road Safety semi-finals hopes

It was a must-win Road Safety game for Australia on Sunday to stay alive in the competition.

They stepped upand displayed a brilliant performance to beat West Indies. They now face England on Tuesday, where a win will see them seal a berth in the Road Safety semifinal. They have their destiny in their own hands and will look to step up against their old rivals.

