Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match 13

The 13th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends on Wednesday, September 21, was washed out due to rain. The game was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. We have seen a number of matches being washed out due to rain and the 13th match was the latest addition to the list.

West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends each shared a point. With this, West Indies Legends go to the top of the table with six points and a superior run-rate of +1.701 as compared to Sri Lanka Legends, who have +1.610. The Lankan side sit second in the Road Safety World Series points table.

India Legends have won one game and their next two games have been washed out. They now have four points to their name and are placed third in the points table with a net run-rate of +3.050. New Zealand Legends follow India Legends. They have a poor net run-rate of -1.370 and will look to improve when they take the field next time.

South Africa Legends and Australia Legends are placed at fifth and sixth positions with three and two points respectively. England Legends have only one point to their name and sit below the Aussies in the points table.

Bangladesh Legends have lost all three of their games and continue to reel at the bottom of the table. They will hope to grab their first points in their next outing.

Road Safety World Series T20 2022: India Legends to lock horns against England Legends on Thursday

The 14th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 will see India Legends take on England Legends at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

India Legends will look to get to the top of the table, whereas England Legends will hope to register their first win of the competition. Fans can expect a cracking contest if the weather permits as there is rain predicted on Thursday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far