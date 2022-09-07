“Decide who is your number one wicket-keeper”- Saba Karim has his say on the ongoing debate between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has lashed out at Indian team management for not finalizing their first-choice wicket-keeper between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He feels the decision will help these players mentally prepare for the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Karthik played the group stage matches of the 2022 Asia Cup while Pant was picked for the two Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

While Karthik only faced a single delivery, scoring 1* (against Pakistan in the group stage match), Pant registered scores of 14(12) and 17(13), respectively.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“You have to decide who is your number one wicket-keeper soon. Is it Rishabh Pant? Then prepare him as a finisher. If it’s Dinesh Karthik, play him at No.6, and give him more opportunities.”

Karim also opened up on the role of Deepak Hooda in the playing XI and rated batting at No.6 and 7 as the most challenging position.

He feels that the right-handed batter is unlikely to bear fruit for India in the death overs as he is not a specialist finisher. He said:

“Any player getting injured should not be a concern, but it is an area of concern because playing at No.6 or 7 is not easy. Thus, Deepak Hooda is facing a problem. He usually plays at the top of the order for India and in IPL, and we cannot expect him to shine because he’s not a specialist [finisher].”

Hooda batted at the No.7 spot in the last two matches, managing scores of 3(4) and 16(14), respectively.

“Axar Patel could have played at No.7”- Saba Karim on the absence of Ravindra Jadeja

Karim also pointed out that Axar Patel could have been a proper replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja. He feels that the left-hander could have played at No.7 and provided a late flourish.

Patel, who was not part of the original squad, was flown in as injury cover for Jadeja.

The former India selector said:

“I understand that the Indian team is facing a few injuries, and Ravindra Jadeja’s injury had put a big question, but you had like to like replacement. Left-hander Axar Patel could have played at No.7, but India’s concern was his inability to play like a floater at No.4 or 5 like Jadeja.”

The Men in Blue are virtually out of the Asia Cup final race. They will take on Afghanistan in their last Super 4 contest on Thursday (September 8).

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think both Pant and Karthik should find place in India playing XI? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit