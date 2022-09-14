Sachin Tendulkar preps for Road Safety World Series 2022 match against West Indies Legends with intense net session

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar had an intense batting session in the nets ahead of the Road Safety World Series 2022 match against West Indies Legends. Tendulkar posted a few pictures from his training on Twitter earlier today (September 14).

The Road Safety World Series 2022 began on Saturday (September 10), with defending champions India Legends recording a big win against South Africa Legends in the first match. West Indies Legends started their campaign on a winning note as well, crushing Bangladesh Legends.

Both teams have momentum on their side. India Legends will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to register their second victory of the tournament. Captain Sachin Tendulkar will hold the key to India Legends' success.

Tendulkar did not have a great outing against South Africa Legends as he scored only 16 runs off 15 balls. To ensure he is in good touch before the fixture versus West Indies Legends, Tendulkar spent some time in the nets.

In the four photos which The Little Master shared on Twitter, he could be seen stepping out of his crease and playing a few shots. Tendulkar also faced a few deliveries from medium pacer Stuart Binny. One of the photos showed Tendulkar perfecting his shots on the off-side.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 65 runs in the last match against West Indies Legends

When India Legends faced West Indies Legends in the semi-finals of Road Safety World Series 2021, Tendulkar led the team from the front with a 65-run knock. He won the Player of the Match award for his 42-ball 65 which helped India Legends win by 12 runs.

Tendulkar smashed six fours and three sixes in that innings. It will be exciting to see if he can play a similar knock tonight.

How many runs will Sachin Tendulkar score against West Indies Legends tonight? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar