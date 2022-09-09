“I am innocent, ready to face baseless allegations” - Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane releases statement over rape charges

Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane has issued a statement over the rape charges leveled against him by a 17-year-old girl. Taking to his official Twitter account on Friday (September 9), he said that he is "innocent" and added that he is ready to face the "baseless allegations" against him.

Earlier, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Lamichhane after an arrest warrant was issued against him in Kathmandu over the rape accusation.

The 22-year-old was in West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). On Thursday, Tallawahs confirmed that the Nepal cricketer would be leaving the tournament with immediate effect.

Reacting to the allegations, Lamichhane took to Twitter and posted:

"I am innocent and keep complete faith in the respectable laws of Nepal. I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent and right investigation to be done towards everyone involved. Hope the law acts equal to everyone [sic].”

In her complaint, a 17-year-old girl alleged that the Nepal cricket captain took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur for a visit on August 21 and raped her in a hotel in Kathmandu the same night.

The Kathmandu District Court then issued an arrest warrant against Laimchhane. Police have stated that they are investigating the case and collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, related to the incident.

Sandeep Lamichhane - A rising T20 star

A promising leg-spinner, Lamichhane became the first cricketer from Nepal to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he made his debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018. In nine IPL matches, he has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 22.46 with a best of 3/36.

Apart from the IPL and CPL, he has also been part of the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Overall, he has played 136 T20 games and has claimed 193 wickets at an average of 17.76 and an economy rate of 6.85.

He was appointed captain of the Nepal team in December last year, replacing Gyanendra Malla.

