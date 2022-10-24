"South Africa and rain is a match made in hell" - Fans slam ICC as 'unlucky' Proteas lose one point due to rain vs ZIM in T20 World Cup

South Africa (SA) will be distraught to have shared points with Zimbabwe in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The match was reduced to nine overs per side and Zimbabwe posted a target of 80 runs for the Proteas.

SA got off to a rollicking start, thanks to Quinton de Kock, as they raced to 51/0 in just three overs. Due to consistent rain interruptions, they were just 13 runs away from a revised target of 64 in seven overs by applying the Duckworth Lewis method.

The rain didn't stop before the cut-off time for a five-over game and the match officials decided that it had to be abandoned. Fans on Twitter were in disbelief as South Africa had already gone beyond the par score for a five-over game and yet had to concede a point.

Fans also slammed the ICC and the officials for making five overs as a cut-off to get a result in a nine-over game. Here are some of the reactions:

H🇿🇦 @breathaidoz4 Keep SA matches in sahara desert,then also somehow rain will manage to ruin it Keep SA matches in sahara desert,then also somehow rain will manage to ruin it 😭👎

Udit @udit_buch Even as a neutral I feel sad for SA. This is pathetic from ICC, why you need a 5 over cut off for a 7 over game 🤦🏻‍♂️ Even as a neutral I feel sad for SA. This is pathetic from ICC, why you need a 5 over cut off for a 7 over game 🤦🏻‍♂️

Shilpak. @ugach_kahitarii 5 over cut-off for a 9 over game? 5 over cut-off for a 9 over game? https://t.co/F0L9fii4WL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns South Africa, rain, ICC tournaments are never good friends. South Africa, rain, ICC tournaments are never good friends.

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul Full form of DLS

D-Definitely

L- Loathes

Dave @CricketDave27 1. Zimbabwe batting first

2. SA opening with Bavuma

3. Getting in the overs needed for a contest but it still being a no result thanks to the umpires and officials setting ridiculous playing conditions.



Prithvi @Puneite_ I am once again appealing to our honorable PM Modiji, we can solve the drought crisis in our country in one go. Just pretend to host a ICC tournament match featuring South Africa in a drought stricken region and there is 1000% guarantee it will rain there. Just try it I am once again appealing to our honorable PM Modiji, we can solve the drought crisis in our country in one go. Just pretend to host a ICC tournament match featuring South Africa in a drought stricken region and there is 1000% guarantee it will rain there. Just try it 🙏

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash In the 3rd over itself, South Africa was well past what the DLS score was supposed to be at the 5th over mark. But it has to be a minimum 5 over game. Quirks of our wonderful game. #T20WorldCup In the 3rd over itself, South Africa was well past what the DLS score was supposed to be at the 5th over mark. But it has to be a minimum 5 over game. Quirks of our wonderful game. #T20WorldCup

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for South Africa here - it could've been an easy win for them requiring just 13 in the last 4 overs. The rain has damaged their victory here, tough luck. Feel for South Africa here - it could've been an easy win for them requiring just 13 in the last 4 overs. The rain has damaged their victory here, tough luck.

James Norton-Brown @JamesNBCricket If South Africa had won that match their qualification chances would have stood at 55%, with the no result they see them drop to 38%. A potentially decisive moment in the group; it means that the SA v Pakistan match may effectively be an elimination game for SA. #T20WorldCup If South Africa had won that match their qualification chances would have stood at 55%, with the no result they see them drop to 38%. A potentially decisive moment in the group; it means that the SA v Pakistan match may effectively be an elimination game for SA. #T20WorldCup

Blessing Jokerbani (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ South Africa and rain is a match made in hell. This single image from 1992 wc sf is proof of it. From needing 22 off 13, rain interruption meant their revised target was 22 of 1 ball. South Africa and rain is a match made in hell. This single image from 1992 wc sf is proof of it. From needing 22 off 13, rain interruption meant their revised target was 22 of 1 ball. https://t.co/guWhFNxWeF

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully Day light robbery this. South Africa, world cup and Rains. Unreal 🤣🤣 Day light robbery this. South Africa, world cup and Rains. Unreal 🤣🤣 https://t.co/jAKHmwo706

SA in ICC Tournaments with Rain has better Love story than Afridi with Ducks I may have laughed what just happened here, but tbh if it was India receiving end, all ppl along with me would be bashing ICC for this pathetic mindless rule in place.SA in ICC Tournaments with Rain has better Love story than Afridi with Ducks #T20WorldCup I may have laughed what just happened here, but tbh if it was India receiving end, all ppl along with me would be bashing ICC for this pathetic mindless rule in place. SA in ICC Tournaments with Rain has better Love story than Afridi with Ducks #T20WorldCup

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 South Africa, rain and World Cups are a match made in heaven! South Africa, rain and World Cups are a match made in heaven! https://t.co/vegOIKruhA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Heartbreak and disappointment for South Africa team. They scored 51/0 in 3 overs and needs just 13 runs from 24 balls to win in this match. But now due to rain points spilits 1-1 in two teams in this T20 World Cup 2022. Heartbreak and disappointment for South Africa team. They scored 51/0 in 3 overs and needs just 13 runs from 24 balls to win in this match. But now due to rain points spilits 1-1 in two teams in this T20 World Cup 2022.

HL @Haarrre Genuinely insane. South Africa have already reached the 5 over target required. Genuinely insane. South Africa have already reached the 5 over target required.

#T20WorldCup "...but unfortunately it seems that the rain has won *again* versus South Africa," says Shaun Pollock on air, with an emphasis on again, that you could feel. "...but unfortunately it seems that the rain has won *again* versus South Africa," says Shaun Pollock on air, with an emphasis on again, that you could feel. #T20WorldCup

Barring any upsets, South Africa vs Pakistan could be a virtual knockout

Due to the abandoned game against Zimbabwe, SA will probably need to beat Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Team India already have two points on the board, and today's result means that if they win against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, they will qualify for the semifinals.

With the other teams arguably weaker, it looks like a three-horse race among India, Pakistan and South Africa for two semifinal spots, unless there's an upset on the cards. Even De Kock's 47*(18) balls was not enough for the Proteas to get a result and they will consider themselves very unlucky.

Rain has already dashed their hopes in ICC tournaments in the past, with the 1992 and 2003 editions of the World Cup being prime examples. They will hope that they don't get knocked out of the Super 12 stage through no fault of their own.

