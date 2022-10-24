"South Africa and rain is a match made in hell" - Fans slam ICC as 'unlucky' Proteas lose one point due to rain vs ZIM in T20 World Cup

South Africa (SA) will be distraught to have shared points with Zimbabwe in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The match was reduced to nine overs per side and Zimbabwe posted a target of 80 runs for the Proteas.
SA got off to a rollicking start, thanks to Quinton de Kock, as they raced to 51/0 in just three overs. Due to consistent rain interruptions, they were just 13 runs away from a revised target of 64 in seven overs by applying the Duckworth Lewis method.
The rain didn't stop before the cut-off time for a five-over game and the match officials decided that it had to be abandoned. Fans on Twitter were in disbelief as South Africa had already gone beyond the par score for a five-over game and yet had to concede a point.
Fans also slammed the ICC and the officials for making five overs as a cut-off to get a result in a nine-over game. Here are some of the reactions:
Barring any upsets, South Africa vs Pakistan could be a virtual knockout
Due to the abandoned game against Zimbabwe, SA will probably need to beat Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. Team India already have two points on the board, and today's result means that if they win against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, they will qualify for the semifinals.
With the other teams arguably weaker, it looks like a three-horse race among India, Pakistan and South Africa for two semifinal spots, unless there's an upset on the cards. Even De Kock's 47*(18) balls was not enough for the Proteas to get a result and they will consider themselves very unlucky.
Rain has already dashed their hopes in ICC tournaments in the past, with the 1992 and 2003 editions of the World Cup being prime examples. They will hope that they don't get knocked out of the Super 12 stage through no fault of their own.
