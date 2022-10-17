Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prithvi Shaw and Vijaykumar Vyshak lead the charts – Updated after Round 4

The premium T20 domestic cricket competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is being played all over the country at the moment. We are done with four rounds of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and have already seen some brilliant individual performances.

Mumbai, Saurashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, and Andhra are unbeaten in the competition so far. The defending champions Tamil Nadu have won two games and lost as many so far. The race to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition is getting exciting and cracking contests are expected in the remaining rounds.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs List

Prithvi Shaw is the current leading run-scorer (Image: Getty)

Prithvi Shaw of Mumbai is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 237 runs in four matches at a hefty average of 79.

Opening the batting, Shaw has been giving Mumbai solid starts and has played a vital role in them staying unbeaten in the competition so far. He is striking close to 200 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 and will look to keep contributing in their upcoming games as well.

Tilak Verma of Hyderabad sits below Prithvi Shaw in the most runs list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He has scored 236 runs in four matches at an average of 59. Verma has hit fifties in all four games so far. Hyderabad have won three out of four matches, with Verma being a standout performer for them.

Samarth Vyas of Saurashtra has amassed 227 runs in three innings, averaging 113.50 with the bat. He is placed third on the most runs list.

Vyas has two fifties to his name, with a highest score of 97. He is a vital cog in Saurashtra’s batting line up and will look to step up going ahead in the competition.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Round 4

Vijaykumar Vyshak of Karnataka is the current leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He has picked up nine wickets at an impressive average of 8.78.

Vidhwath Kaverappa of Karnataka also has nine wickets to his name and sits below his teammate Vyshak on the most wickets list. He has picked up a fifer and has been averaging 8.89 with the ball. Kaverappa has bowled economically so far and is playing a key role for Karnataka in this year’s competition.

Pulkit Narang of Services has picked up nine wickets in four matches and sits below Kaverappa on the most wickets list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

The right-arm off-break bowler has troubled most of the batters this season and has helped his side win three games out of four. Narang will be eager to add a few more to his tally and move up the list in his upcoming games.

