The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has seen some individual performances. The premier domestic T20 competition has some exciting players featuring in it. After five rounds, the race for the knockouts is getting intense.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer while Vidhwath Kaverappa is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. Both players are playing a key role for their respective team and will look to do so in the upcoming games.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs List

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current leading run-scorer in the competition.

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is in rich form with the bat. He has scored 276 runs in four games, which includes two centuries. He's leading Maharashtra from the front and is looking in fabulous touch. Gaikwad is averaging 69 with the bat and sits atop the runscoring charts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

Prithvi Shaw of Mumbai sits below Gaikwad. He has scored 269 runs in four games at an average of 67.25. He has hit 33 fours and 14 sixes and has provided solid starts to his team. He is eyeing a comeback in the national team by contributing consistently for his state side.

Tilak Verma of Hyderabad follows Shaw in the list. Verma has amassed 249 runs in five games and is playing a key role for his side. He's averaging 49.80 with the bat in the competition. Yash Dhull is fourth in the list, having scored 245 runs in five games at an average of 81.67.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Round 5

Vidhwath Kaverappa of Karnataka is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has picked 12 wickets in five games and is leading the Karnataka’s bowling attack. He's averaging 8.50 with the ball.

Rahul Tewatia of Haryana is second in the wicket-taking charts. He has picked 11 wickets and follows Kaverappa. He's averaging an impressive seven with the ball, and the leg-spinner is troubling the batters in the domestic competition. Tewatia will be eager to add a few more to his tally in the upcoming games.

Pulkit Narang, meanwhile, has picked up 11 wickets in five games. The right-arm off-break bowler is bowling beautifully this season, averagomg 9.91 with the ball. He has conceded only 109 runs in 20 overs and has bowled economically. Shivam Mavi has also picked up 11 wickets and follows Narang.

