Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Yash Dhull and Siddarth Kaul lead the charts – Updated after Round 7

The group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 have been completed. The knockout stages of the competition kick off on October 30. A number of scintillating individual performances were witnessed in the group stages of the tournament.

At the end of round seven, Yash Dhull of Delhi finished as the highest run-scorer. In the bowling department, Siddarth Kaul of Punjab ended up as the leading wicket-taker. Both were exceptional for their respective teams.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Round 7

Yash Dhull of Delhi sits at the top of the list for most runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. In their last fixture against Tripura, Dhull scored 33 off 27 balls and helped his side chase down 135. With this, he has taken his tally to 324 runs in seven games.

Nitish Rana of Delhi sits below Dhull in the most runs list. He led from the front and scored 307 runs in seven matches. He averaged 51.17 with the bat and played a match-winning knock of 61 off just 31 balls against Tripura in their last group fixture. The knock helped them grab their sixth win of the competition.

Shivam Chaudhary of Railways has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He scored a brilliant 84 off just 58 balls in their last group game against Vidarbha. He accumulated 306 runs in seven games and averaged a hefty 51 with the bat. He stroked at 123.89 throughout the competition.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Most Wickets List

Siddarth Kaul finished the league stages as the highest wicket-taker

Siddarth Kaul of Punjab finished the group stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 as the leading wicket-taker. Kaul picked up 16 wickets and averaged 9.88 with the ball. He played a vital role in Punjab finishing at the top of Elite Group B. The pacer also picked up a fifer in the group stages and will look to step up in the knockout stages of the competition too.

Vijaykumar Vyshak of Karnataka has emerged as a star in this tournament by picking up 15 wickets in seven games. He averaged 9.13 with the ball and ended up only below Kaul in the most wickets list. He not only grabbed wickets but also bowled economically and helped Karnataka qualify to the next stage of the tournament.

Vidhwath Kaverappa sits below his teammate Vyshak in the most wickets list for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Kaverappa has bowled beautifully in recent times and finished the group stages with 15 wickets to his name. He averages 9.93 with the ball and he also has a fifer.

Rahul Tewatia of Haryana and Satyajeet Bachhav of Maharashtra have 14 wickets each to their name and follow Kaverappa in the list.

