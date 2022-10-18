Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 5

We are done with round five of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. At the end of it, we have seen plenty of movement in the points table of Elite Groups.

As far as Elite Group A is concerned, Mumbai continue to top the table with five wins in five games. They beat Rajasthan convincingly in their fifth game. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 46 as they posted 159 on the board. Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi picked up two wickets each as they restricted Rajasthan to 139 to win the game by 20 runs.

With this win, Mumbai have retained their top spot in Elite Group A. Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have six points each to follow Mumbai in the points table. Railways, Rajasthan, and Assam have won two out of five games and have four points apiece. Mizoram are yet to win a single game in this year’s competition and languish at the bottom of the points table.

Punjab pip Delhi on the net run rate to top the Elite Group B. Both sides have won four games out of five and have eight points each. Below them are Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Hyderabad, who have six points to their name. Tripura and Manipur follow Hyderabad as Puducherry continue to struggle in this year’s competition as they are yet to get off the mark.

Karnataka beat Arunachal Pradesh comprehensively to go to the top of the table in Elite Group C. Vidhwath Kaverappa and Vasuki Koushik picked up three wickets apiece as they knocked over Arunachal Pradesh on 75. Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 28 and 47 to help them chase down the total in the seventh over. With this 10-wicket win, they go to the top of the table and Haryana follow them. Services, Kerala, and Maharashtra have won three games each and are behind Haryana.

Having won three games out of five, Saurashtra are the table-toppers of Elite Group D. Below them sit Himachal Pradesh, Andhra, Gujarat, and Baroda, who have won two games each. Bihar are struggling as they have only managed to win a single game out of four. Nagaland have lost all their games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

In Elite Group E, Bengal and Chhattisgarh have both won three games each and are placed in the first and second positions, respectively. Defending champions Tamil Nadu have won three games out of two and sit in third position. Chandigarh and Odisha have won two games, lost as many, and sit below Tamil Nadu in the points table. Sikkim are placed at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their games.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 5 Results

Elite Group A

Assam vs Railways – Railways won by 8 wickets.

Mizoram vs Madhya Pradesh – Madhya Pradesh won by 6 wickets.

Mumbai vs Rajasthan – Mumbai won by 20 runs.

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand – Vidarbha won by 2 runs.

Elite Group B

Goa vs Uttar Pradesh – Goa won by 11 runs.

Manipur vs Punjab – Punjab won by 9 wickets.

Delhi vs Hyderabad – Delhi won by 46 runs.

Tripura vs Puducherry – Tripura won by 23 runs.

Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana – Haryana won by 4 wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh vs Karnataka – Karnataka won by 10 wickets.

Maharashtra vs Kerala – Maharashtra won by 40 runs.

Meghalaya vs Services – Services won by 5 wickets.

Elite Group D

Nagaland vs Gujarat – Gujarat won by 9 wickets.

Bihar vs Andhra – Andhra won by 2 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra – Himachal Pradesh won by 13 runs.

Elite Group E

Bengal vs Sikkim – Bengal won by 84 runs.

Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh – Chhattisgarh won by 8 wickets.

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand – Tamil Nadu won by 12 runs.

