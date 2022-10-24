T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Bangladesh affect 2 run-outs in the same over against the Netherlands

The Netherlands have suffered an enormous meltdown in their T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Chasing a tricky 145, the Dutch lost four wickets in the powerplay phase, two of which were run-outs in the same over.

The run-outs occurred in the fourth over of the Netherlands' innings, with the two casualties being Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper.

Both batters departed for single-digit scores, leaving the Netherlands reeling at 15-4 in 3.4 overs.

O'Dowd, who clipped a ball off Shakib Al Hasan to mid-wicket, took off without accounting for his partner's call and was halfway down the pitch before the bowler whipped the bails off.

Two balls later, Cooper fell short at the striker's end while trying to get back for the third run as Colin Ackermann hit the ball through the cover region.

Afif Hosain top-scores as Bangladesh struggle with the bat

Afif Hossain scored a 27-ball 38. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's batting unit struggled after the Netherlands asked them to bat first.

Openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hasan Shanto gave their side a brisk start. However, they lost too many wickets in the middle, including that of Shakib, who managed only seven runs.

Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, and Mosaddek Hossain came up with useful contributions to lift Bangladesh to a competitive total.

Right-arm speedster Taskin Ahmed then breathed fire with the new ball, dismissing Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede in the first two balls of the innings. Although Ackermann scored a valiant 48-ball 62, it was not enough to prevent a nine-run defeat.

The victory will give Bangladesh massive confidence as they came into the tournament on the back of a string of losses. Shakib and Co. failed to win a single game in the 2022 Asia Cup and also ended up winless in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

The Bana Tigers will look to build upon this win ahead of their games against superior sides like India, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes