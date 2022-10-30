T20 World Cup 2022: "A good player can score runs anywhere, position doesn't matter" - Imad Wasim takes indirect dig at Babar Azam's poor form

Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has taken an indirect dig at under-fire skipper Babar Azam for sticking to the opening position despite an ongoing debate seeking a change in his batting position to strengthen the middle order.

The all-rounder took the example of New Zealand’s opener Glenn Phillips, who scored a century while batting in the middle order against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday (October 29).

The BlackCaps were reduced to 15/3 when Phillips stepped in and scored 104 runs off 64 balls, including four sixes and 10 boundaries, to help the team post 167/7 in 20 overs. It followed a clinical bowling performance as the Kiwis won the match by 65 runs.

Speaking to Geo News, Imad Wasim said:

“Glenn Phillips, I have played with him in Jamaica [in CPL] for three years. [He is] a top player who opens. He doesn’t play in the middle order.

"He opens and here he played in the middle order and look at the innings he played. I want to ensure that a good player can score runs [batting] anywhere, position doesn’t matter.”

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam flopped badly against India and Zimbabwe, scoring none and four runs, respectively.

Pakistan rely heavily on openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan and early wickets have exposed their fragile middle order at the T20 World Cup.

A couple of losses have also put Pakistan on the edge. They must win all their remaining matches and hope India beat South Africa to stay alive in the contest.

“I would not go down” – Wasim Akram makes shocking revelation about Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has shockingly revealed that Babar Azam denied leaving his opening slot for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking on A Sports, he said:

“I have been through this, by the way, with Babar, at Karachi Kings, yes. In the team, we had a couple of bad phases and I requested him, once or twice nicely, that please come down at number 3. We’ll try something different. Let (Martin) Guptill bat at the top, seeing he is an opener."

Akram continued:

"And he (Babar) said I would not go down, you ask Sharjeel to bat at 3, and he (Sharjeel) is a natural opener too. And these little things that the captain does, the team senses too.”

He also mentioned that a captain needs to lead from the front and set standards for others to follow.

“All of these things begin at the top. And at the top is your captain. If your captain plays for himself and is insecure. If your captain scores runs and lets other batters play at his position, you get to know that your captain is ready to sacrifice himself for you. This Babar has to learn.”

Babar Azam and Co. will play against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

