T20 World Cup 2022: "Abhi hum zinda hai" - Pakistani fans heave sigh of relief as Bangladesh eke out 3-run win over Zimbabwe

Pakistani fans were overjoyed as Bangladesh secured a narrow three-run victory over Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2022 encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, October 30.

Bangladesh's win has given Pakistan a new lease of life as they remain in contention for a place in the semi-finals. Things would have been trickier for the Men in Green had Zimbabwe emerged victorious in the clash.

Babar Azam and Co. find themselves in a spot of bother following their back-to-back losses at the showpiece event. Winning all of their remaining matches by a big margin also won't guarantee them a semi-final berth, and their fate now lies in the hands of other Group 2 teams.

Pakistani fans heaved a sigh of relief as Zimbabwe suffered a defeat against Bangladesh. A number of fans took to social media to celebrate the result.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dr.Stranger 🇵🇰 @Northysleeper



Bangladesh won

#PAKvsNED Pakistan still breathing in the world cupBangladesh won Pakistan still breathing in the world cup😂Bangladesh won ♥️#PAKvsNED

Taara @aeman_sultan @iamqadirkhawaja Thanks Bangladesh love from Pakistan very congratulations @iamqadirkhawaja Thanks Bangladesh love from Pakistan very congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🌺🌺🌺🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

Sajid 🇵🇰☆ÁHMÄĐ's empire☆ @MSajidcheena19 🤩



CONGRATULATIONS BANGLADESH and THANKYOU from pakistan.

#ZIMvsBAN #T20WorldCup Yaaar maza agaya what a match it was. Absolutely brilliant gameCONGRATULATIONS BANGLADESH and THANKYOU from pakistan. Yaaar maza agaya what a match it was. Absolutely brilliant game 🔥🤩 CONGRATULATIONS BANGLADESH and THANKYOU from pakistan.🇵🇰💚🇧🇩 #ZIMvsBAN #T20WorldCup

fizza raj @RajFizzaraj1

now its your turn INDIA

aik zamany mn hum 3 ni ek hua krty thy

#AsiaUnited BANGLADESH ny PAKISTAN ko ICU sy nikal kr ward mn shift krdiyanow its your turn INDIAaik zamany mn hum 3 ni ek hua krty thy BANGLADESH ny PAKISTAN ko ICU sy nikal kr ward mn shift krdiya 😀now its your turn INDIA aik zamany mn hum 3 ni ek hua krty thy#AsiaUnited

Soban Sheix @Soban_Khurram32



1 heart attack survived, 2 matches to go

#BANvsZIM #NoBall Heart attacks are associated with PCT fans. Whichever the team plays, if we are watching them play then surely it’s not gonna be simple enough.1 heart attack survived, 2 matches to go Heart attacks are associated with PCT fans. Whichever the team plays, if we are watching them play then surely it’s not gonna be simple enough.1 heart attack survived, 2 matches to go#BANvsZIM #NoBall

The contest between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe proved to be a thrilling affair. While it appeared that the Shakib Al Hasan-led side had won the game, dramatic scenes followed as the last ball was deemed a no-ball after the wicketkeeper had collected the ball in front of the stumps.

The Bangladeshi side went on to win the contest despite the no-ball, successfully defending a total of 150 to accumulate two vital points at this crucial juncture of the ICC event.

Pakistan take on the Netherlands in a must-win match on Sunday

Pakistan and the Netherlands will battle it out in the 29th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30. The fixture is of utmost importance for Babar Azam and Co., given that they cannot afford to lose another match at this stage.

Pakistan's campaign didn't start on an ideal note, with the team suffering a four-wicket loss in a last-ball thriller to arch-rivals India. To make matters worse, Babar Azam and Co. lost their subsequent encounter to Zimbabwe by one run.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have won the toss and elected to bat first. For Pakistan, senior batter Fakhar Zaman has replaced the out-of-form Haider Ali in the playing XI for the match.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB T O S S A L E R T



Netherlands win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏



#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #NEDvPAK T O S S A L E R TNetherlands win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏 🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨Netherlands win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #NEDvPAK https://t.co/4rIUmYIuMQ

Pakistan, who are yet to get off the mark in the points table, are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group 2 standings. The Netherlands, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom spot.

