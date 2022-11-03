T20 World Cup 2022: "Cheating kar raha Pakistan team ke sath" - Fans slam Babar Azam after another batting failure

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's dismal form with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup continued as he could muster just six runs off 15 balls against South Africa in Sydney on Thursday, November 3.

Coming into the must-win game, Babar was short of runs, managing only eight runs from three innings. He was in dire need of a big knock, but his lean patch continued.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Green lost wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the first over itself. Mohammad Haris (28 off 11) then accumulated some quick runs before South Africa made a swift comeback.

Anrich Nortje trapped Haris in the fifth over before Lungi Ngidi got the better of the Pakistan skipper in the final over of the powerplay.

Babar fetched a ball from outside the off-stump but his shot didn't have the power to clear the ropes. Kagiso Rabada, running back from mid-on, kept his eyes on the ball all along and completed a fine catch to pile on Babar's agony.

Pakistani fans also didn't hold themselves back on social media and slammed the skipper over his poor performances in the showpiece T20 event.

Here are some of the reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls #INDvPAK Cometh the hour, cometh the man.Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls Cometh the hour, cometh the man.Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls🔥🔥😍 #INDvPAK https://t.co/k5pQglBaEY

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Worst average in this T20 World Cup (min 10 runs):



Fred Klaasen - 3.33.

Babar Azam - 3.50.

Wanindu Hasaranga - 4. Worst average in this T20 World Cup (min 10 runs):Fred Klaasen - 3.33.Babar Azam - 3.50.Wanindu Hasaranga - 4.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Babar Azam has had an eminently forgettable tournament. If Pak fail to qualify, his and Rizwan’s failures is the major reason Babar Azam has had an eminently forgettable tournament. If Pak fail to qualify, his and Rizwan’s failures is the major reason

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan 6 off 15 balls for Babar Azam inside the powerplay, just not happening for him. #T20WorldCup 6 off 15 balls for Babar Azam inside the powerplay, just not happening for him. #T20WorldCup

Aslam @43and49allout



He isn't same after Arshdeep packed Babar for golden duck on Babar's 1st match of this WC Arshdeep Singh ended Career of Babar AzamHe isn't same afterArshdeep packed Babar for golden duck on Babar's 1st match of this WC Arshdeep Singh ended Career of Babar AzamHe isn't same after 👑 Arshdeep packed Babar for golden duck on Babar's 1st match of this WC https://t.co/DquTRLvKy2

Awais Fareed🇵🇰 @AwaisFareed91



Haris babar and Rizwan Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs #PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan Babar Azam miss his century by 96 runs 😘😭😭#PAKvSA Haris babar and Rizwan https://t.co/hlTw5hW5hB

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#PAKvsSA Babar azam in this world cup: Babar azam in this world cup:#PAKvsSA https://t.co/nITXC8D8b0

Aslam @43and49allout



In Bilateral/Tri series

13 innings,543 runs,54.30 avg,136 SR



In Tournaments

10 innings,82 runs,8.20 avg,92 SR



Stat Credit - Babar Azam in 2022 T20isIn Bilateral/Tri series13 innings,543 runs,54.30 avg,136 SRIn Tournaments10 innings,82 runs,8.20 avg,92 SRStat Credit - @Shebas_10dulkar Babar Azam in 2022 T20isIn Bilateral/Tri series13 innings,543 runs,54.30 avg,136 SRIn Tournaments10 innings,82 runs,8.20 avg,92 SRStat Credit - @Shebas_10dulkar https://t.co/H4TAtgjdvi

Aqib Kahloon @javaid_kahloon .. Feeling sad for him.... Nothing has worked for him so far in this WC as a batter or a captain 🥺 Babar Azam.. Feeling sad for him.... Nothing has worked for him so far in this WC as a batter or a captain 🥺 Babar Azam 💔.. Feeling sad for him.... Nothing has worked for him so far in this WC as a batter or a captain 🥺

𝑩 𝑨 𝑹 𝑲 𝑰 © @hamzakbarki Babar Azam is a highly overrated player. Babar Azam is a highly overrated player.

ashu049 @ashu0491 @cricketpakcompk Babar azam cheating kar raha hai pakistan team ke sath T20 bolkar test match khel raha hai @cricketpakcompk Babar azam cheating kar raha hai pakistan team ke sath T20 bolkar test match khel raha hai 😂

Umer Rathore @UmerRathore9 Yet another Failure from Babar Azam as Opener …. Your own stubbornness damaging your Repo !!! Yet another Failure from Babar Azam as Opener …. Your own stubbornness damaging your Repo !!!

Venky ls @LsVenky Babar Azam creating 4 digit OTP card from 4 matches to confirm Paxtani's Karachi flight Babar Azam creating 4 digit OTP card from 4 matches to confirm Paxtani's Karachi flight 😭😭

Babar now has 14 runs from four games at a dismal average of 3.50. He has the worst average in the T20 World Cup among batters with a minimum of 10 runs scored.

Pakistan revive well after early batting debacle

Reeling at 43/4 in 6.3 overs, the Men in Green were staring at another batting failure. However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz steadied the ship with a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Although Nawaz departed after a well-made 28, Shadab Khan joined hands with Iftikhar to keep the scoreboard ticking. At the time of writing, Babar and Co. were 155/5 in 17.3 overs, fancying a total of over 180.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes